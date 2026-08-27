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Pati protesters to bring antigraft demands to Jakarta

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 27, 2026

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Several residents of Pati, Central Java, joined under the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB) gather in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026, ahead of a rally at the same location on Aug. 27 to demand the House of Representatives expedite passage of the asset forfeiture bill and firmer anticorruption efforts. Several residents of Pati, Central Java, joined under the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB) gather in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026, ahead of a rally at the same location on Aug. 27 to demand the House of Representatives expedite passage of the asset forfeiture bill and firmer anticorruption efforts. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

H

undreds of people from Pati, Central Java, are set to stage a protest at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Thursday to demand the swift passage of an asset forfeiture bill and stronger anticorruption efforts from authorities.

People from Pati have been arriving and gathering in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta since Aug. 21 to prepare for the major rally on Thursday.

At least seven buses carrying more residents from eastern and western Pati have arrived in Jakarta, according to Suharno, a senior member of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) leading the protest, with more on their way ahead of the big protest.

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“There are two more buses coming today filled with over 100 people combined,” Suharno told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

The Pati residents are bringing two demands to the legislature, namely the expedited passage of the long-delayed asset forfeiture bill and the harshest possible punishment for graft convicts, whom they blame for depriving ordinary Indonesians of economic and social justice.

First proposed in 2008 but stalled for years, the asset forfeiture bill would allow the state to confiscate assets suspected or found to be proceeds of a crime, even before a criminal conviction. However, several experts have cautioned the legislation could also be a dangerous tool for targeting political opponents and enabling extortion.

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The House, which started drafting the bill in January, moved quickly to receive several Pati residents at the Senayan complex on Monday to assure them the draft law would be passed by December at the latest.

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