Pressure piles on Indonesia to contain wildfire haze

A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the Transportation Ministry’s civil aviation director general, Lukman Laisa, said his office had not received a flight clearance request for Malaysian aircraft to carry out a waterbombing mission in areas hit by wildfires.

J akarta remains indecisive about an offer of assistance from Malaysia to help extinguish forest and land fires across the country, despite haze spreading to neighboring countries adding pressure on Indonesia to contain the blazes and prevent transboundary pollution.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the Transportation Ministry’s civil aviation director general, Lukman Laisa, said his office had not received a flight clearance request for Malaysian aircraft to carry out a waterbombing mission in areas hit by wildfires.

The ministry oversees civil aviation permits for aircraft operating in Indonesia, including those registered in foreign countries and operated by Indonesian firms.

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Lukman asserted that “each application will be processed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations” should a foreign country submit such a request.

The statement from the Transportation Ministry came after Malaysian Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup posted on Facebook on Monday that he had a phone call with Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat.

During the conversation, Arthur conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to assist in controlling forest and land fires through cloud seeding operations in Indonesia’s airspace along the countries’ shared borders.

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Jumhur welcomed Malaysia’s request, describing the operations as a mutually beneficial effort to reduce transboundary haze, adding that his office had coordinated with the Indonesian Military (TNI) commander to handle the technical permits.