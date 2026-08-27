West Java governor’s political future in spotlight amid party-switch rumors

West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

W est Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has found himself at the center of fresh scrutiny over his political future after speculation emerged that he may leave President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party to join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

The rumors began to swirl earlier this week and circulated on social media without an official source, prompting many to speculate that the popular governor might be planning a presidential or vice-presidential bid giving his rising popularity.

Dedi, better known by his constituents as Kang Dedi, is currently a card-carrying member of Gerindra, joining the party in 2023 to run for governor in the 2024 regional race after switching allegiance from the Golkar Party.

Meanwhile, the PSI, led by Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has been welcoming defectors from other political parties to its ranks, as it works to strengthen its position ahead of the next general election and to secure seats in the House of Representatives.

Read also: Major political parties unfazed by Kaesang’s bid for House seat

Gerindra West Java chapter deputy chairman Buky Wibawa has dismissed the speculation as baseless, saying that he had contacted the governor to verify it and said there was no indication that Dedi plans to leave the party.

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“As a member of the Gerindra advisory council, he must have a high level of integrity […] He would certainly communicate with the executive board on such an urgent matter," he said, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.