Belgium to reactivate honorary consul in Medan

North Sumatra Vice Governor Surya (left) shakes hands with Belgian Ambassador to Indonesia David Jordens (center) next to assistant to North Sumatra Secretary for governance and people's welfare Basarin Yunus Tanjung, during a meeting in Medan on Aug. 24, 2026. Jordens said he planned to reactivate the Belgian honorary consul post in Medan, given the city's strategic position as one of Indonesia's international gateways and its status as the largest city on Sumatra. (Courtesy of North Sumatra provincial administration/-)

Belgium considered Medan's strategic potential, as one of Indonesia's international gateways and the largest city on Sumatra, in its plan to reactivate its honorary consul post there.

B elgium plans to reactivate its honorary consul post in Medan, North Sumatra, in consideration of the city's strategic potential as one of Indonesia's international gateways and as the largest city on the island of Sumatra.

The Belgian ambassador to Jakarta, David Jordens, said in the past there had been an honorary consul in Medan that became inactive over time.

“We will reactivate the honorary consul in Medan to facilitate diplomacy channels, business and inter-citizen relations,” Jordens said when meeting Medan Mayor Rico Tri Putra Bayu Waas at Medan City Hall on Monday.

“The presence of an honorary council will help strengthen relations and open cooperation opportunities between Belgium and Medan.”

Rico welcomed the plan to reactivate the Belgian honorary council in the North Sumatra provincial capital city.

The mayor said Medan was a multicultural city with residents from various religions and cultures, in addition to being an international gateway in Sumatra.

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Medan also has potential for micro, small and medium enterprises and the creative economy, Rico said.