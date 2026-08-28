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Jokowi loyalist Budi Arie apologizes for 'early election' remarks

The former cooperatives minister has backtracked remarks he made at a forum organized by the pro-Jokowi group Projo, which he cofounded, suggesting that the next regime change might arrive sooner than 2029.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, August 28, 2026

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Projo cofounder and chairman Budi Arie Setiadi (center) speaks on July 6, 2023, during a meeting at the South Jakarta headquarters of the organization, known as the largest group of supporters of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Projo cofounder and chairman Budi Arie Setiadi (center) speaks on July 6, 2023, during a meeting at the South Jakarta headquarters of the organization, known as the largest group of supporters of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. (Kompas.com/Adhyasta Dirgantara)

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udi Arie Setiadi, a stalwart of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has publicly apologized for his remarks referring to the prospect of “early elections” amid what he described as public discontent over the economic performance of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Social media has been abuzz over a widely circulated video clip of Budi speaking next to the former president on Aug. 24 at a forum in Jakarta hosted by Projo, the largest group of Jokowi supporters that Budi cofounded and currently chairs.

In the footage, Budi says he had observed “some anomalies” pointing to a big possibility that the next presidential and legislative elections would be held before 2029 as scheduled in the current cycle.

“We keep talking about the elections in 2029. But what if there is a call for an early [election]? Will we be ready?” he tells the forum, followed by chants of affirmation from the audience.

Budi goes on to say that widespread public discontent over the current administration’s economic performance had turned into demonstrations in places like Pati, Central Java, and Madura, East Java. He then points to these occurrences as resembling the large-scale riots in 1998, which had preceded the fall of the 32-year authoritarian regime of strongman Soeharto and ushered in the reform era.

“With the public deeply unsettled and unhappy with the [current] economic conditions, my activist instinct tells me that there is something approaching much faster than we think,” Budi says.

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He later suggests the Projo forum to look beyond the 2029 elections, saying that other alternatives will be needed to anticipate any “historical ruptures”.

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