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UIII marks first commencement ceremony for doctoral graduates

The graduating class came from UIII’s four schools of Islamic studies, social sciences, economics and education sciences, including 99 international graduates from 22 countries.

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About 200 graduates of master's and doctoral programs gather for their commencement ceremony on Thursday at the Lecture Hall of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Depok, West Java. About 200 graduates of master's and doctoral programs gather for their commencement ceremony on Thursday at the Lecture Hall of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Depok, West Java. (Courtesy of/Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII))

T

he Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) held a graduation ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the achievements of its first batch of doctoral graduates.

A total of 204 degrees were awarded by UIII, consisting of doctoral degrees and master’s degrees at the 2026 commencement ceremony presided by rector Jamhari Makruf at Lecture Hall in Depok campus, on the outskirts of Jakarta in West Java.

The graduating class came from UIII’s four schools of Islamic studies, social sciences, economics and education sciences. They included 99 international graduates from 22 countries, in what the university describes as “reflecting UIII's distinctive character as an international university dedicated to advanced scholarship and research in an Islamic and global context”.

The commencement of the first doctoral graduates marked a milestone in the development of UIII, said rector Jamhari.

“You are not simply the first doctoral graduates of UIII. You are helping write the first chapter of UIII's intellectual history,” he said in his speech, as quoted from a press release.

He said the first batch of doctoral graduates mark UIII’s efforts in realizing its goal of becoming an international center of excellence in Islamic higher education, scholarship and research.

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“We are no longer only preparing students to receive degrees. We are developing scholars, researchers, professionals and leaders who are expected to contribute new knowledge and new ideas to the world,” he said.

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