British man gets 9 years, compatriot faces 8 for Bali drug charges

British national Baath Jarnail Singh (left) is handcuffed at the Denpasar District Court on Sept. 1, 2026, after the court in Bali’s provincial capital sentenced him to nine years in prison and Rp 1 billion (US$56,600) or an additional 190 days behind bars for possessing more than 1.4 kilograms of cocaine. (JP/Ni Koman Erviani)

The Denpasar District Court handed down a nine-year prison term to Baath Jarnail Singh for possessing over 1.4 kilograms of cocaine and heard a sentence demand of eight years for Darren Granville Craig over drug trafficking charges, both on Sept. 1.

T wo British nationals attended separate hearings on Tuesday at the Denpasar District Court in Bali’s provincial capital: one to be handed down a sentence of nine years for a drug conviction and the other to hear the prosecutor’s sentence demand of eight years for drug charges.

British national Baath Jarnail Singh, 53, received a nine-year prison term for possessing more than 1.4 kilograms of cocaine after the judicial panel found that he had violated Article 609 (2) of the 2023 Criminal Code on drug possession.

“The defendant Baath Jarnail Singh has been legally and convincingly proven guilty of committing the criminal offense of unlawfully possessing category 1 non-plant-based drugs weighing more than 5 grams,” presiding judge I Ketut Somanasa read out the verdict on Sept. 1.

Singh was also fined Rp 1 billion (US$56,600), or another 190 days behind bars if he failed to pay the fine.

His sentence was lighter than the 10 years the prosecutor had demanded due to mitigating factors, including the defendant admitting his criminal action, showing remorse and promising not to repeat the offense.

The Bali Police arrested Singh on Feb. 12 at his hotel room in Legian, based on a tip from the public about an alleged international drug network. A raid by narcotics investigators netted more than 1.4 kg of cocaine in a backpack placed inside a wardrobe.

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Singh said an individual had given him the drug in December and asked him to keep it for a couple of weeks until someone picked it up. He also said he had received Rp 10 million to cover his Bali trip and eight to 10 transfers of an additional HK$2,000 ($255) each for keeping the drugs.