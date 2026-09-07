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Police investigate fire at factory at Sei Mangkei SEZ killing three workers

Owned by Turkish personal care and hygiene items manufacturer Evyap, the Indonesian factory produces fatty acids, glycerine and esters.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 7, 2026

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Aerial view of PT Evyap Sabun Indonesia factory at Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone in Sei Mangkei village, Bosar Maligas district in Simalungun regency, North Sumatra, in this undated picture. Owned by Turkish personal care and hygiene items manufacturer Evyap, the Indonesian factory produces fatty acids, glycerine and esters. Aerial view of PT Evyap Sabun Indonesia factory at Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone in Sei Mangkei village, Bosar Maligas district in Simalungun regency, North Sumatra, in this undated picture. Owned by Turkish personal care and hygiene items manufacturer Evyap, the Indonesian factory produces fatty acids, glycerine and esters. (Courtesy of Evyap/-)

T

he police are investigating a fire at a factory in Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Simalungun regency, North Sumatra, that killed three workers on Thursday.

The fire at PT Evyap Sabun Indonesia in Bosar Maligas district, owned by Turkish investors, in Bosar Maligas district started at about 10:10 a.m.The fire was the first at the SEZ since it was officially opened by the then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Jan. 27, 2015.

The Sei Mangkei SEZ operates in an area of 2,002 hectares and is focused on becoming the development center of large-scale palm oil and rubber downstream industries with international quality. The zone is projected to attract investment of some Rp 129 trillion (US$7.3 billion) and attract 83,304 workers until 2031.

“We still cannot determine the source of fire. Police are still investigating this,” Simalungun Police chief spokesman Adj. Comr. Verry Purba told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

He said based on eyewitness testimony, the fire first emerged at the third or fourth floor of the building. However, none of the witnesses knew the fire’s source. They just heard a sound like a blast from part of the factory.

The factory manufactured the main materials for soap sold in Turkey.

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The Evyap website lists that the factory produces fatty acids, glycerine and esters.

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Aerial view of PT Evyap Sabun Indonesia factory at Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone in Sei Mangkei village, Bosar Maligas district in Simalungun regency, North Sumatra, in this undated picture. Owned by Turkish personal care and hygiene items manufacturer Evyap, the Indonesian factory produces fatty acids, glycerine and esters.
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