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Floods and landslides hit parts of Aceh, killing one, injuring 13

Parts of Aceh have been hit by flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall, claiming the life of at least one child, even as wildfires scorch other regions in the country amid an intensifying El Nino.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Thick mud covers homes and roads in a residential area of Meurah Dua in Pidie Jaya regency, Aceh, on Feb. 22, 2026, months after the 2025 Sumatra floods and landslides struck three provinces in the island’s north. Thick mud covers homes and roads in a residential area of Meurah Dua in Pidie Jaya regency, Aceh, on Feb. 22, 2026, months after the 2025 Sumatra floods and landslides struck three provinces in the island’s north. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

F

loods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have swept through several areas of Aceh province since the weekend, killing one person and injuring at least 13 others.

On Sunday, a landslide carrying debris struck Sanehen, a village in Silih Nara, Central Aceh regency, killing a 9-year-old and injuring 13 other residents.

Andalika, head of the Central Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), said the landslide occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, affecting seven villages in four districts.

“One of the villages hardest hit by the landslide was Sanehen village in Silih Nara district, where a house was buried by debris while a family gathering was underway,” he said on Monday.

Andalika said the landslide also blocked a local road and damaged an “Armco bridge”, the local name for a steel pipe culvert, which linked the kampungs of Pepalang and Berawang Gading in Kuyun village.

Central Aceh Regent Haili Yoga said he had ordered officials to clear landslide debris from roads and restore access to affected areas as well as repair the damaged culvert.

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He also expressed condolences to the victims and urged people to stay alert.

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