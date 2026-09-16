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No signs of journalists, boat crew missing near Anak Krakatau after a week

Journalists and boat crew members who went missing in waters near Mount Anak Krakatau have yet to be found a week later, while police work to identify a body found on the shore of Enggano Island in Bengkulu suspected to be one of the missing.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, September 16, 2026

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Rescuers board a rubber boat on Sept. 15 as search-and-rescue operations continue for missing journalists and boat crew members who lost contact while covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait last week, in Carita, Pandeglang regency, Banten. Rescuers board a rubber boat on Sept. 15 as search-and-rescue operations continue for missing journalists and boat crew members who lost contact while covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait last week, in Carita, Pandeglang regency, Banten. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

F

ive journalists and three boat crew members who went missing in waters near Mount Anak Krakatau have yet to be found a week later, while police work to identify a body found on the shore of Enggano Island in Bengkulu suspected to be one of the missing.

On Tuesday, the eighth day of the search, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) deployed 20 vessels and more than 600 personnel to comb 3,962 square nautical miles of waters around Anak Krakatau and off the coast of Banten and Bengkulu provinces, amid cloudy weather.

Searches along Banten’s shoreline and nearby islands have so far yielded no results, according to Rizky Dwianto, the head of operations at Basarnas’s Banten office.

“Islands where they could potentially have docked in an emergency have all been checked,” he said on Tuesday, referring to Serung and Rakata islands, which flank Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait, as well as Panjang Island in Banten. 

Rizky added that diving operations have been hampered due to the vast search area and the lack of information on the boat’s last known position.

Basarnas’s aerial search with a helicopter on cloudy Monday also found no significant results. The search would continue for another two days.

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