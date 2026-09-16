No signs of journalists, boat crew missing near Anak Krakatau after a week

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Journalists and boat crew members who went missing in waters near Mount Anak Krakatau have yet to be found a week later, while police work to identify a body found on the shore of Enggano Island in Bengkulu suspected to be one of the missing.
ive journalists and three boat crew members who went missing in waters near Mount Anak Krakatau have yet to be found a week later, while police work to identify a body found on the shore of Enggano Island in Bengkulu suspected to be one of the missing.
On Tuesday, the eighth day of the search, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) deployed 20 vessels and more than 600 personnel to comb 3,962 square nautical miles of waters around Anak Krakatau and off the coast of Banten and Bengkulu provinces, amid cloudy weather.
Searches along Banten’s shoreline and nearby islands have so far yielded no results, according to Rizky Dwianto, the head of operations at Basarnas’s Banten office.
“Islands where they could potentially have docked in an emergency have all been checked,” he said on Tuesday, referring to Serung and Rakata islands, which flank Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait, as well as Panjang Island in Banten.
Rizky added that diving operations have been hampered due to the vast search area and the lack of information on the boat’s last known position.
Basarnas’s aerial search with a helicopter on cloudy Monday also found no significant results. The search would continue for another two days.
Read also: Search reaches nearby islands as eight remain missing near Anak Krakatau
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.