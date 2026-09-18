Prabowo hints at another cabinet reshuffle ahead of two-year mark in office

President Prabowo Subianto has hinted at another cabinet reshuffle ahead of his two year anniversary in office. But analysts say he will need to look beyond ministerial changes to improve government performance and address public concerns.

A s the administration of Prabowo Subianto approaches the two-year mark in office, the President has left the door open to another cabinet reshuffle. But analysts say he will need to look beyond ministerial changes to improve government performance and address public concerns.

Prabowo made the suggestion in a recent discussion with senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, West Java, in response to a question about whether the second anniversary of his administration next month would be an appropriate moment for a major cabinet shake-up.

“I think [holding a reshuffle] is logical. After two years, each person has had time to prove their capabilities,” Prabowo said in the discussion, which was broadcast by several media outlets on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the possibility of another reshuffle, Prabowo said the cabinet had generally performed well so far, adding that he has been continuously assessing the performance of his ministers.

He added that officials could be replaced if they were not suited to their positions or became involved in legal problems, including corruption investigations, which he said his administration would not interfere with.

“If there is a reshuffle later, I think it could, among other things, be to promote people. Of course, in this organization, we are always looking for the right man in the right place, based on competence,” the President said.

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Prabowo will mark his second anniversary as President next month amid a decline in public approval, which fell to 51.1 percent in July from 81.2 percent in November last year alongside weaker public confidence in the economy, politics and law enforcement.