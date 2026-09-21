The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe

M. Sarmuji, secretary-general of the governing coalition member Golkar, confirmed that Nusron had resigned as the party’s head of religious and spiritual affairs, although he noted that the minister remains a Golkar member. 

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 21, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid flashed a thumbs-up following a Legislative Body (Baleg) plenary meeting at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 21, 2026. Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid flashed a thumbs-up following a Legislative Body (Baleg) plenary meeting at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 21, 2026. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

grarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid apparently stepped down from the Golkar Party’s executive board months ago, as calls grow for investigators to question him over a graft case at his ministry involving several people described as his aides.

M. Sarmuji, secretary-general of the governing coalition member Golkar, confirmed that Nusron had resigned as the party’s head of religious and spiritual affairs, although he noted that the minister remains a Golkar member. 

“It was a long time ago. If I remember correctly, more than six months ago,” Sarmuji said, as quoted by Antara.

Sarmuji said he did not know the reason for Nusron’s resignation, adding that the minister had submitted it directly to Golkar chairman Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also the energy and mineral resources minister.

“Maybe he wanted to focus on something else,” Sarmuji added.

Read also: Agrarian ministry in spotlight for corruption

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The revelation came after an eventful week for Nusron, who stayed out of public view for four days after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) launched a bribery investigation into the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) certificates at his ministry on Sept. 14.

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Related Article

Good governance 101

Agrarian ministry in spotlight for corruption

North Sumatra policeman named suspect in aid graft case

Major political parties unfazed by Kaesang’s bid for House seat

KPK arrests Pemalang regent over alleged corruption

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

More in Indonesia

 View more
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid flashed a thumbs-up following a Legislative Body (Baleg) plenary meeting at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 21, 2026.
Politics

Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Indonesia doing 'everything' but struggling to curb fires
President Prabowo Subianto gestures on Friday while speaking at the 28th anniversary event of National Mandate Party (PAN) in Jakarta. PAN is a member of Prabowo’s ruling coalition.
Politics

Prabowo’s latest swipe at experts draws backlash

Highlight
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Indonesia doing 'everything' but struggling to curb fires
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
President Prabowo Subianto (center) presides over a limited cabinet meeting with several cabinet ministers on his administration's housing program at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on Sept. 1, 2026.
Politics

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe
Archipelago

Indonesia doing 'everything' but struggling to curb fires
Companies

Dutch firm FrieslandCampina to control Ultrajaya after $822m merger deal
Economy

Govt settles remaining BLBI-related debt from 1998 crisis
Asia & Pacific

Xi to visit US this week for Trump talks
Economy

Ministry awards oil and gas blocks to Prabowo’s brother, Sinopec, others
Asia & Pacific

Australia warns of risks from aging population, falling birth rates
Academia

Regional haze casts pall on ASEAN’s influence
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.