Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid flashed a thumbs-up following a Legislative Body (Baleg) plenary meeting at the Parliamentary Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sept. 21, 2026. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

M. Sarmuji, secretary-general of the governing coalition member Golkar, confirmed that Nusron had resigned as the party’s head of religious and spiritual affairs, although he noted that the minister remains a Golkar member.

A grarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid apparently stepped down from the Golkar Party’s executive board months ago, as calls grow for investigators to question him over a graft case at his ministry involving several people described as his aides.

M. Sarmuji, secretary-general of the governing coalition member Golkar, confirmed that Nusron had resigned as the party’s head of religious and spiritual affairs, although he noted that the minister remains a Golkar member.

“It was a long time ago. If I remember correctly, more than six months ago,” Sarmuji said, as quoted by Antara.

Sarmuji said he did not know the reason for Nusron’s resignation, adding that the minister had submitted it directly to Golkar chairman Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also the energy and mineral resources minister.

“Maybe he wanted to focus on something else,” Sarmuji added.

Read also: Agrarian ministry in spotlight for corruption

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The revelation came after an eventful week for Nusron, who stayed out of public view for four days after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) launched a bribery investigation into the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) certificates at his ministry on Sept. 14.