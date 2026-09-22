Bali authorities detain 13 foreign nationals over alleged prostitution 

Officials said the foreigners allegedly charged up to 13.9 million rupiah ($777) an hour, advertising their services through WhatsApp, Telegram and specialized websites.

B ali immigration authorities have detained 13 foreign nationals in sweeping operations targeting alleged prostitution in three popular tourist areas in the resort island, an immigration official has said.

According to Muhamad Novyandri, head of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Immigration Office, the Sept. 17 operations targeted properties in the popular tourist hubs of Umalas, Seminyak and Canggu following tip-offs from the public and monitoring of online platforms.

"We detained 12 women and one man from Nigeria, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan," Novyandri said on Sept. 18.

In Canggu, officers found a Russian woman, identified only by her initials IP, at a villa where she was suspected of misusing her immigration permit to operate as a sex worker, with bookings allegedly arranged through WhatsApp, Novyandri said.

Further investigation led officers to an apartment, where a Ukrainian man, identified only as OG, was detained for allegedly facilitating the activity.

In Seminyak, officers raided a villa on Jl. Bidadari after tracking an online platform advertising sex work at the property, detaining three Nigerian women identified only as JFP, ECM and HOU. All three had overstayed their stay permits by between 58 and 134 days, according to officials.

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In Umalas, officers raided a villa after tracking commercial sex advertisements on a Telegram channel, detaining three Russian women, identified only as DK, AG and KS, and a Kazakhstani woman, identified only as AS. In a second raid in the same area, authorities detained four Nigerian women, identified only as HBO, MOL, GO and TE, on suspicion of involvement in prostitution.