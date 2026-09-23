The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Army to establish Riau Islands command on TNI Day

The Indonesian Army plans to inaugurate a new Riau Islands command on TNI Day as part of the military's move to establish five new Kodam this year, including in Yogyakarta, East Nusa Tenggara, North Maluku and Central Papua.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Batam
Wed, September 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Members of the Indonesian Army gather near a line of Brazilian-made Astros II self-propelled multiple rocket launchers on Nov. 14, 2019, in Central Pian, Natuna regency, the Riau Islands. Members of the Indonesian Army gather near a line of Brazilian-made Astros II self-propelled multiple rocket launchers on Nov. 14, 2019, in Central Pian, Natuna regency, the Riau Islands. (Antaranews.com/-)

R

iau Islands province will soon get a new military command (Kodam) of its own on Oct. 5, when the Indonesian Army will establish it in conjunction with anniversary celebrations to mark Indonesian Military (TNI) Day.

The establishment of the new Kodam is part of a broader territorial command restructuring plan to strengthen defense in border areas and outer islands.

Indonesian Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak said in addition to the new Riau Islands command, four other new commands would be established.

“There will be five new Kodam in Flores [East Nusa Tenggara], Yogyakarta, North Maluku and Riau Islands,” Maruli said on Saturday at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“The creation of the new Kodam is an integral part of organizational restructuring and strengthening the Army’s territorial function in strategic areas,” he added.

The new Riau Islands command is intended to optimize supervision and security of border areas.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Maruli underlined that the main function of Kodam was territorial development, noting that they would have a wider role during war in leading the people’s resistance against enemy forces.

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Related Article

Army to establish Riau Islands command on TNI Day

Batam nabs Singaporean over smuggling drug-filled vape cartridges

Tame Sumatran elephant dies in Riau, 13th this year

Police tests X Fire to fight forest fires at peatland in Riau

Anak Krakatau eruption won’t cause tsunami, Geology Agency says

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

More in Indonesia

 View more
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hands over a copy of the government's response to the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a plenary session at the House on Sept. 22, 2026.
Society

Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction
Members of the Indonesian Army gather near a line of Brazilian-made Astros II self-propelled multiple rocket launchers on Nov. 14, 2019, in Central Pian, Natuna regency, the Riau Islands.
Archipelago

Army to establish Riau Islands command on TNI Day
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Indian arrested for smuggling gold bars to Thailand via N. Sumatra airport

Highlight
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hand over a copy of the government's response for the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a legislature plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 22, 2026.
Society

Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Editorial

Beneath choking skies
Workers assemble electric cars at a BYD production facility in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Indonesia’s Industry Ministry is seeking to increase the minimum domestic component level for electric vehicles to 80% by 2030 to support the development of the auto parts industry and strengthen the national industrial structure.
Regulations

Japanese automakers raise concern over local content rules

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
Companies

Govt grants Bayan additional coal quota after Haji Isam buys stake
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
Academia

Diversification, not alignment: Reading Indonesia's Russia tilt
Americas

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address
Tech

US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
Middle East and Africa

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara, Finance Ministry clash over SOE dividends
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Army to establish Riau Islands command on TNI Day

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.