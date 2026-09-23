Army to establish Riau Islands command on TNI Day

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The Indonesian Army plans to inaugurate a new Riau Islands command on TNI Day as part of the military's move to establish five new Kodam this year, including in Yogyakarta, East Nusa Tenggara, North Maluku and Central Papua.
iau Islands province will soon get a new military command (Kodam) of its own on Oct. 5, when the Indonesian Army will establish it in conjunction with anniversary celebrations to mark Indonesian Military (TNI) Day.
The establishment of the new Kodam is part of a broader territorial command restructuring plan to strengthen defense in border areas and outer islands.
Indonesian Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak said in addition to the new Riau Islands command, four other new commands would be established.
“There will be five new Kodam in Flores [East Nusa Tenggara], Yogyakarta, North Maluku and Riau Islands,” Maruli said on Saturday at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta, as quoted by Kompas.com.
“The creation of the new Kodam is an integral part of organizational restructuring and strengthening the Army’s territorial function in strategic areas,” he added.
The new Riau Islands command is intended to optimize supervision and security of border areas.
Maruli underlined that the main function of Kodam was territorial development, noting that they would have a wider role during war in leading the people’s resistance against enemy forces.
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