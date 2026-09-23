One killed, another missing after flash floods hit West Sumatra

A resident walks past debris following a flash flood in, Solok regency, West Sumatra, on Sept 22, 2026. The flash flood, which struck a day prior, killed one, and injured four others. (Antara Foto/Fitra Yogi)

The floods struck at about 7:30 p.m. after hours of torrential rain, sending logs, mud and rocks into residential areas and government buildings.

A t least one person was killed, one is missing and four others were injured after flash floods swept through Solok regency in West Sumatra on Monday night, authorities said.

The floods struck at about 7:30 p.m. after hours of torrential rain, sending logs, mud and rocks into residential areas and government buildings.

Solok Regent Jon Firman said Gunung Talang district was among the worst-hit areas, with dozens of local administration offices affected.

“Floodwaters entered the local administration office complex, damaging facilities and sweeping away office equipment. The local Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency, Health Agency, Employment Agency and the local assembly were among those badly affected,” he said on Tuesday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

The damage to government offices could significantly disrupt public services, as several affected buildings house agencies responsible for essential services, Firman said.

Floodwaters inundated and damaged around 100 homes in the regency, forcing 50 people to evacuate to temporary shelters.

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Mud and debris covered the trans-Sumatra highway in front of the regent’s office, blocking a major route linking Solok with the provincial capital Padang and destroying a nearby bridge.