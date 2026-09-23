Prosecutors demand 8.5-year prison sentence for suspended Pati regent Sudewo

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Sudewo is accused of extorting officials appointed to various positions in 401 village administrations across 21 districts in Pati, Central Java. He is also charged with accepting bribes linked to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s Railway Directorate General in 2022, when he was serving as a member of the House of Representatives (DPR).
rosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday sought an 8.5-year prison sentence for suspended Pati regent Sudewo over allegations of graft and extortion.
Sudewo is accused of extorting officials appointed to various positions in 401 village administrations across 21 districts in Pati, Central Java. He is also charged with accepting bribes linked to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s Railway Directorate General in 2022, when he was serving as a member of the House of Representatives (DPR).
“The aggravating circumstances are that the defendant’s actions have undermined public trust in the DPR and the Pati administration. In addition, the defendant has not admitted to his actions,” KPK prosecutor Greafik Loserte told the Semarang Corruption Court during a hearing on Monday.
Read also: The property tax hassle that put Pati's regent in trouble
Immediately after prosecutors read out the sentence demand, Sudewo’s supporters inside the courtroom shouted their objections and attempted to break through security lines to approach the KPK prosecution team.
Police intervened to restrain the angry crowd and escorted the KPK prosecutors out through a back entrance.
Before the hearing began, supporters and opponents of Sudewo also nearly clashed on Jalan Suratmo, the main road in front of the courthouse. Hundreds of police officers separated the two groups and remained at the scene until the hearing ended and the crowds dispersed.
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