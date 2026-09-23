Prosecutors demand 8.5-year prison sentence for suspended Pati regent Sudewo

Suspended Pati Regent Sudewo greets supporters after attending the opening trial in his corruption case on June 15 at the Corruption Court in Semarang, Central Java. Prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission accused Sudewo of accepting bribes and gratuities totaling 3.8 billion rupiah (about $233,000) related to railway projects at the Transportation Ministry while serving as a member of parliament from 2021 to 2023, and of allegedly extorting 2.6 billion rupiah (about $160,000) in the recruitment of village officials in Pati regency from 2025 to 2026 while serving as regent. (Antara/Api Styawan)

Sudewo is accused of extorting officials appointed to various positions in 401 village administrations across 21 districts in Pati, Central Java. He is also charged with accepting bribes linked to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s Railway Directorate General in 2022, when he was serving as a member of the House of Representatives (DPR).

P rosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday sought an 8.5-year prison sentence for suspended Pati regent Sudewo over allegations of graft and extortion.

Sudewo is accused of extorting officials appointed to various positions in 401 village administrations across 21 districts in Pati, Central Java. He is also charged with accepting bribes linked to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s Railway Directorate General in 2022, when he was serving as a member of the House of Representatives (DPR).

“The aggravating circumstances are that the defendant’s actions have undermined public trust in the DPR and the Pati administration. In addition, the defendant has not admitted to his actions,” KPK prosecutor Greafik Loserte told the Semarang Corruption Court during a hearing on Monday.

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Immediately after prosecutors read out the sentence demand, Sudewo’s supporters inside the courtroom shouted their objections and attempted to break through security lines to approach the KPK prosecution team.

Police intervened to restrain the angry crowd and escorted the KPK prosecutors out through a back entrance.

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Before the hearing began, supporters and opponents of Sudewo also nearly clashed on Jalan Suratmo, the main road in front of the courthouse. Hundreds of police officers separated the two groups and remained at the scene until the hearing ended and the crowds dispersed.