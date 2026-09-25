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Veteran Aceh journalist and Serambi Indonesia founder Sjamsul Kahar dies at 80

Born on Oct. 9, 1945, Sjamsul began his journalism career as a reporter for national daily Kompas in Aceh. After gaining experience in the profession, he and his colleague M. Nourhalidyn founded Serambi Indonesia on Feb. 9, 1989.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Sjamsul Kahar, veteran Aceh journalist, founder and former editor-in-chief of Serambi Indonesia, gestures in this undated photo. Kahar died on Sept. 24, 2026, at the age of 80. Sjamsul Kahar, veteran Aceh journalist, founder and former editor-in-chief of Serambi Indonesia, gestures in this undated photo. Kahar died on Sept. 24, 2026, at the age of 80. (Courtesy of/Aceh office of the Religious Affairs Ministry)

S

jamsul Kahar, a veteran Aceh journalist who founded and later served as editor-in-chief of the prominent local newspaper Serambi Indonesia, died on Thursday at dr. Zainoel Abidin Regional General Hospital in Banda Aceh. ​​He was 80 years old.

Sjamsul, the father of Deputy Communication and Digital Minister Nezar Patria, had been undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital since Sept. 13.

Nezar announced his father's death in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

“Our father, Sjamsul Kahar bin M. Daham Nuh, has passed away. We asked the public to forgive any mistakes our father may have made during his lifetime and pray that Allah accept his good deeds,” Nezar wrote.

Sjamsul's body was taken to the family home in Gampong Gue Gajah, Aceh Besar regency, before he was buried later on Thursday at Taman Abadi Public Cemetery in Gampong Mulia, Kuta Alam district, Banda Aceh.

The Aceh administration expressed deep sorrow over Sjamsul's death, with its spokesman, Nurlis Meuko, saying the governor and deputy governor had known him well and were mourning his passing.

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“Sjamsul was an extraordinary journalist and a role model for journalists in Aceh,” Nurlis, a former journalist himself, told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

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