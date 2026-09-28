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Calls grow for probe into alleged luxury Cibinong cells

The Immigration and Corrections Ministry said the cluster was designated as an official residential complex for prison officials but might have been converted into luxurious cells.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, September 28, 2026

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Officials show a room previously raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the residences were designated for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head. The authorities are still investigating the Ombudsman’s findings and will take action in accordance with procedures if the premises are found to have been misused. Officials show a room previously raided by the Indonesian Ombudsman at the Cibinong Penitentiary in Bogor, West Java, on Sept. 24, 2026. West Java Corrections directorate head Yudi Suseno said the residences were designated for several prison officials, including the Cibinong penitentiary head. The authorities are still investigating the Ombudsman’s findings and will take action in accordance with procedures if the premises are found to have been misused. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

C

alls are mounting for a thorough investigation into who enjoyed allegedly luxurious cell facilities at Cibinong Penitentiary in West Java after five prison officials were suspended following a raid by the Indonesian Ombudsman, renewing concerns over entrenched corruption in the country’s prison system.

According to the Ombudsman, numerous inmates were suspected of occupying a cluster of at least 10 houses within the correctional facility complex in Bogor regency, West Java. But their identities remain undisclosed 

The independent body conducted the raid last Wednesday, sweeping through the cluster, which was found to contain apartment-style rooms equipped with air-conditioning, televisions, sofas and refrigerators.

The Ombudsman also pointed to alleged bribes paid in exchange for the prison perks, with one inmate reportedly paying Rp 160,000 (US$8.93) a week to enjoy the privilege.

A gym, golf simulator and parking lots filled with luxury cars were also found during the raid.

“We ask the Immigration and Corrections Ministry to immediately launch a thorough evaluation of every form of irregularity and violation that has occurred,” Ombudsman member Syafrida R. Rasahan said on Thursday.

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