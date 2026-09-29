Aceh, North Sumatra hit by floods despite prolonged dry spell across the country

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The latest floods in Aceh and North Sumatra come amid a sharp contrast in weather conditions across parts of the region, with some areas facing heavy rainfall while others continue to experience prolonged drought associated with the El Nino weather pattern.
looding hit hundreds of homes in Aceh and North Sumatra over the weekend, even as parts of the two provinces continue to grapple with prolonged drought linked to El Nino.
No casualties were reported, but the flooding severely disrupted residents’ activities, with bridges damaged or swept away and debris blocking roads, causing major traffic congestion.
In Southeast Aceh regency, flooding inundated 13 villages across seven districts and affected 479 people, according to local authorities.
Mohd Asbi, head of the Southeast Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), said the flooding was triggered by heavy rain and strong winds that hit much of the regency on Saturday, causing water levels in the Lawe Kisam and Lawe Kinga rivers to rise.
“Heavy rain caused the Lawe Kisam river embankment to collapse, sending water into nearby residential areas and farmland,” Asbi said on Saturday.
Asbi said the flooding also covered a national highway in Bambel district with 35-45 centimeters of mud and tree branches, making it impossible to pass.
“The floodwaters carried mud and tree debris onto the national highway, making it impassable to both motorcycles and cars and causing traffic jams stretching for more than 2 kilometers,” he said.
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