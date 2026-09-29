Gowa regent named graft suspect amid impeachment motion

Police said Sitti Husniah Talenrang was allegedly involved in four separate cases involving corruption, extortion and money laundering.

G owa Regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang in South Sulawesi has been named a suspect in four separate graft and extortion cases, making her the 14th regional head to face corruption allegations this year.

South Sulawesi police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Didik Supranoto said investigators named Husniah a suspect after questioning 30 witnesses and consulting four experts.

“Investigators could question additional witnesses and were still looking into the possibility that other people were involved in the cases,” Didik said on Monday, according to state broadcaster RRI.

Didik said Husniah was allegedly involved in four separate cases involving corruption, extortion and money laundering.

He said Husniah allegedly demanded between Rp 1 million and 1.5 million (US$ 55-85) from housing developers for every house they built in the regency, in exchange for permits to carry out their projects.

In another case, she allegedly demanded a 70 percent discount from a developer when buying a house in one of its projects.

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Police also alleged that Husniah demanded Rp 85 million from minimarket chain Indomaret for each permit issued to build a convenience store in the regency. She also allegedly demanded that the company pay Rp 100 million to sponsor a local tourism event.