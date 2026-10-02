Eight Chinese nationals detained in Batam over 11 kg gold smuggling

Gold bullion bars are stacked upon one another at the ABC Refinery in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 5, 2020. Gold prices have continued to soar to record highs in 2026. (AFP/David Gray)

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Customs and Excise has foiled attempts to smuggle a total of 330 kg of gold since the beginning of the year through Sept. 14, with initial investigations indicating that the gold came from illegal mines in various parts of the country.

A uthorities in Batam, Riau Islands have detained eight Chinese nationals for allegedly attempting to smuggle 11.3 kg of powdered gold to Singapore, the latest in a string of gold-smuggling cases involving foreign nationals reported in the past month.

“Our officers have detained several Chinese nationals who were carrying gold worth 29 billion rupiah [US$1.6 million] without the required documentation,” said Agung Widodo, head of the Batam customs office on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the suspects were detained in two separate operations at international ferry terminals in Batam on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24.

In the first operation, officers at Batam Centre Ferry Terminal found seven packages containing 1.8 kg of powdered gold in the possession of a passenger identified only as SQ, customs officials said.

They later identified seven other Chinese nationals allegedly linked to the case. The seven, identified only as TLK, CYA, LJ, CYO, CM, PC and YM, were detained at the Batam Centre and Harbour Bay international ferry terminals on Sept. 24, customs officials said.

Officers seized 36 packages containing 9.4 kg of powdered gold from the group.

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The suspects allegedly used several methods to conceal the gold from customs officers, including hiding it in bags and underwear. Some of the gold was also concealed inside their bodies, customs officials said.