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Residents flock to Greater Jakarta's growing green spaces

Residents living in and outside the capital are converging on the capital amid an expansion in green open spaces, though questions linger on the ease of access to such public facilities so people can fulfill their daily need for sports and recreation.

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Mon, October 5, 2026

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The skyline of downtown Jakarta appears in the distance on Nov. 1, 2022, beyond the lush greenery of Tebet Eco Park in Tebet, South Jakarta. The skyline of downtown Jakarta appears in the distance on Nov. 1, 2022, beyond the lush greenery of Tebet Eco Park in Tebet, South Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

G

iven the lack of green open spaces across Greater Jakarta, people have been flocking to the limited parks the capital city offers to fulfill their daily need for exercise and recreation, despite questionable access to existing facilities.

Among the popular sites is Bendera Pusaka Park in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, a 6-hectare multipurpose green corridor combining the Ayodya, Langsat and Leuser parks that was inaugurated in March by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung. Thanks to its added facilities, such as a playground and pedestrian bridges connecting the previously separated smaller parks, Bendera Pusaka Park has become a key destination for people craving to spend time outdoors.

When The Jakarta Post visited on Sept. 27, the parking lot was full of visitors’ vehicles, with some cars and motorcycles spilling over into the lots of nearby shops and cafes as well as the surrounding streets.

One visitor that day was Kris, 22, a service worker who had traveled from Bekasi in West Java to watch the park’s light show, take advantage of its sports facilities and enjoy delicacies from nearby vendors.

He had opted to make the trip of roughly an hour to South Jakarta because green spaces were quite limited around his home.

“We feel more comfortable coming to hang out in parks in Jakarta,” he explained.

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Kris was not the only visitor willing to travel from satellite cities to enjoy the capital’s green spaces.

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