House passes Satu Data law to unify government data

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House Legislative Body (Baleg) deputy chairman Sturman Panjaitan said the Satu Data Law would help integrate data from various government agencies, including ministries and regional administrations, into an interoperable national system.
he House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Satu Data Indonesia (One Data Indonesia) law aimed at addressing fragmented government data and establishing a national baseline data set for policymaking, budgeting and social assistance.
Speaking before the plenary session, House Legislative Body (Baleg) deputy chairman Sturman Panjaitan said the Satu Data Law would help integrate data from various government agencies, including ministries and regional administrations, into an interoperable national system.
Such an ecosystem would help ensure more transparent and accountable policymaking while improving efficiency and the quality of public services, he said.
“A single set of data and a common reference framework would improve interoperability. Despite the diverse sources, there is but one truth,” Sturman said at the meeting.
“The law rests on two constitutional rights that must be balanced: the right of citizens to obtain information for personal protection, and expanding the dimensions of national resilience,” he continued, arguing that a more precise data system could also support national security planning.
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Under the new law, a Satu Data Indonesia organizer will be established and report directly to the president. The organizer will coordinate the country's data governance, including the roles of data coaches, data producers and data custodians.
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