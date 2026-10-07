Supreme Court grants impeachment petition against Gowa regent

Gowa Regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang (center) walks to an examination room on Oct. 1 after arriving at the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) headquarters in Jakarta. Husniah was questioned as a suspect in four separate cases involving alleged corruption, extortion and money laundering. (Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

All seven factions of the Gowa DPRD, including Husniah’s own National Mandate Party (PAN), backed an impeachment motion against her on Aug. 12, following a months-long investigation into alleged misconduct by the regent.

T he Supreme Court has granted an impeachment petition against Gowa Regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang in South Sulawesi, who has faced allegations of corruption, abuse of power and an extramarital affair, paving the way for her removal from office.

Deputy Speaker of the Gowa Legislative Council (DPRD) Hasrul Abdul Rajab said following the ruling, the council would formally submit a proposal to remove Husniah to the Home Minister, who is required by law to act on the proposal within 30 days.

“We held a leadership meeting this morning and agreed to send the proposal to the home affairs minister today, with a copy to the South Sulawesi governor,” Hasrul said on Monday as quoted by Kompas.id.

Meanwhile, Husniah said she was aware of the Supreme Court ruling but alleged that an attempt had been made to prevent her from exercising her right to respond to the case.

“The Supreme Court sent us a notification giving us the opportunity to respond to the impeachment petition, but we never received it because its delivery through state owned postal company Pos Indonesia was sabotaged. The political process in Gowa Regency is very unhealthy. This is disrupting the administration and the delivery of public services,” Husniah said at a news conference on Sunday evening.

Husniah’s lawyer, Adhi Bintang, said the Gowa DPRD filed an impeachment petition against her with the Supreme Court on Aug. 21. The court sent a notification on Aug. 31 informing Husniah of her right to submit a response, and the letter was received by the Gowa post office on Sept. 2.

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But the letter was not delivered to the Gowa regent’s office. Instead, a Pos Indonesia courier allegedly left it at the Gowa Religious Court, where it remained until postal officials retrieved it on Oct. 2, a day after the Supreme Court issued its ruling on the impeachment petition, he said.