Indonesia flags Meta’s gaps in child safety compliance 

The Threads' Instagram app is pictured on the App Store, in this photo illustration created in Washington, on July 5, 2023. Threads, meant to compete with Twitter, was released in 2023. (AFP/Stefani Reynolds)

I ndonesia has again urged Meta to comply with the country’s Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation, known as PP TUNAS, singling out its Threads platform for failing to report any action against underage users more than six months after the regulation took effect.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said the United States tech giant had yet to demonstrate its commitment to meeting its obligations to protect children online.

“Regarding the deactivation of children’s accounts on Threads, there have been no reports on enforcement actions taken against [underage] accounts, nor have any reports been submitted to the ministry,” Meutya said.

“Therefore, we call upon Meta to immediately demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling its obligations, particularly concerning the Threads platform,” she continued.

Launched in 2023, Threads is Meta’s text-based social media platform for sharing short posts. It is one the company’s three platforms widely used in Indonesia, alongside Facebook and Instagram.

For the latter two platforms, Meutya said the ministry had received a report from Meta that around 85,000 underage Instagram accounts and 99,000 Facebook accounts had been blocked so far.

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