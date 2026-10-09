Integrity of AGO in spotlight as ex-top prosecutor stands trial

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The indictment against former senior prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah focuses on alleged vast schemes of money laundering and extortion linked to his handling of past cases during his career at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) antigraft division six years ago.
he indictment against Febrie Adriansyah that revealed alleged vast schemes of money laundering linked to his handling of past white-collar crimes during his career as top antigraft prosecutor has put the integrity of law enforcement in the spotlight.
Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) began laying out their case against Febrie on Wednesday in a courtroom in Jakarta, three months after the controversial takeover of the corruption investigation from the police.
They charged that Febrie ran extortion and money laundering schemes while serving at the special crimes division, one of AGO’s most prominent units tasked with investigating and prosecuting major corruption cases. His alleged crimes spanned much of his career as director of investigations six years ago and later assistant attorney general for special crimes from December 2021 until his resignation in July 2026.
Prosecutors accused that Febrie extorted, laundered or concealed money and assets he gained illegally from those who were implicated in AGO investigations in exchange for helping them evade justice.
Prosecutors pointed to an incident in 2020, when Febrie extorted Rp 55 billion (US$3 million) from businessman Tan Kian in exchange for not naming him a suspect in a corruption case involving state-owned insurer PT Asuransi Jiwasraya.
Febrie allegedly gained a total of Rp 346 billion and a further US$440,990 from influencing the course of dozens other cases, including high-profile cases pertaining to a rigged permit for crude palm oil export and a graft-ridden 4G base transceiver station (BTS) project.
The money was mainly collected through Febrie’s three right-hand men: lawyer Don Ritto and businessmen Nurman Herin and Ferry Hongkiriwang. Both Ritto and Nurman are also on trial on similar charges, while Ferry remains a witness in the case and has been put under the witness protection program.
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