Central Java acts against bullying after death of pupil

Governor Ahmad Luthfi has instructed all schools in Central Java to increase monitoring of students to prevent bullying cases in the future.

T he Central Java administration is stepping up efforts to prevent bullying following the death of a seven-year-old elementary school pupil who was assaulted by three older schoolmates in Pemalang regency.

Governor Ahmad Luthfi has instructed all schools in his territory to increase monitoring of students to prevent bullying cases in the future.

“I don’t want what happened to an elementary pupil in Pemalang regency to happen again in another place,” he said in Semarang on Wednesday.

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“I have instructed the Education Agency to achieve zero bullying by prioritizing education.”