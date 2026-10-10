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Regions step up influenza A surveillance amid rising cases

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that influenza activity is rising in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia, but the situation remains within a moderate range and does not yet warrant alarm.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Super flu alert: A healthcare worker performs a swab test on a patient during influenza symptom screening on Jan. 7 at a community health center (Puskesmas) in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. The South Tangerang Health Agency has tightened monitoring by deploying surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI), including strict testing and sending samples to the city’s health laboratory. So far, no cases of “super flu” have been detected in South Tangerang. Super flu alert: A healthcare worker performs a swab test on a patient during influenza symptom screening on Jan. 7 at a community health center (Puskesmas) in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. The South Tangerang Health Agency has tightened monitoring by deploying surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI), including strict testing and sending samples to the city’s health laboratory. So far, no cases of “super flu” have been detected in South Tangerang. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

H

ealth authorities across Indonesia are stepping up influenza surveillance and preparedness amid a rise in cases, urging the public to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

The Aceh health agency urged residents experiencing influenza symptoms to wear masks, maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly to reduce the risk of transmission, particularly in crowded settings.

“Over the past two weeks, several schools around Banda Aceh and Aceh Besar have suspended classes, particularly boarding schools. This is a positive step because it can help prevent the spread of influenza,” said Iman Murahman, the agency’s head of disease prevention and control on Thursday as quoted by RRI.

Iman added that residents were also encouraged to consider influenza vaccination as a preventive measure.

He said influenza cases in Aceh have increased in recent weeks, although the situation remains under control and has not reached a concerning level.

“Influenza is an endemic disease that recurs almost every year, with cases typically rising between September and November,” Iman said.

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He said the agency is monitoring influenza trends through the Early Warning and Response System (SKDR) and conducting laboratory tests on samples to track the spread of the disease and guide response measures.

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