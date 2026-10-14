Fresh floods hit North, West Sumatra amid damage from last year’s disaster

A search and rescue team from the West Sumatra Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) evacuates residents on Oct. 10 as flash floods hit the Lumin Park area in Padang, West Sumatra. Flash floods inundated several subdistricts in Padang following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, affecting residential areas and prompting authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations. (Antara/Fitra Yogi)

Padang Mayor Fadly Amran said the latest flooding had hit areas devastated by major floods last year, where sediment buildup had made rivers shallower and more prone to overflowing.

F loods and landslides have struck parts of North Sumatra and West Sumatra in recent days, threatening communities still recovering from last year’s devastating floods and underscoring the heightened risk of repeat flooding in the affected areas.

In North Sumatra, heavy rain that lashed Langkat regency from Sunday night to Monday afternoon triggered flooding of more than 1.5 meters in several subdistricts, submerging sections of the Trans-Sumatra Highway linking North Sumatra and Aceh and severely disrupting traffic along the key route.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate to safer locations. Several bridges and other public facilities were also damaged by the floods.

Mardiansyah Putra, a resident of Besitang district, said floodwaters began entering his home in the early hours of Monday. He and his family initially stayed inside as the water continued to rise, but decided to evacuate when it reached chest height by midday.

“We were worried as the water kept rising and flooding the house, so we evacuated to a relative’s home to find a safe place,” Mardiansyah told The Jakarta Post on Monday afternoon.

He said the flooding brought back memories of the devastating floods that inundated his home in late November 2025.

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“The water was not as high as it was in late November last year, but the experience was traumatic for us,” he said.