The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Wildfires in national parks threaten biodiversity as firefighting gaps persist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fresh floods hit North, West Sumatra amid damage from last year’s disaster

Padang Mayor Fadly Amran said the latest flooding had hit areas devastated by major floods last year, where sediment buildup had made rivers shallower and more prone to overflowing.

Nina A. Loasana, Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Wed, October 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A search and rescue team from the West Sumatra Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) evacuates residents on Oct. 10 as flash floods hit the Lumin Park area in Padang, West Sumatra. Flash floods inundated several subdistricts in Padang following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, affecting residential areas and prompting authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations. A search and rescue team from the West Sumatra Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) evacuates residents on Oct. 10 as flash floods hit the Lumin Park area in Padang, West Sumatra. Flash floods inundated several subdistricts in Padang following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, affecting residential areas and prompting authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations. (Antara/Fitra Yogi)

F

loods and landslides have struck parts of North Sumatra and West Sumatra in recent days, threatening communities still recovering from last year’s devastating floods and underscoring the heightened risk of repeat flooding in the affected areas.

In North Sumatra, heavy rain that lashed Langkat regency from Sunday night to Monday afternoon triggered flooding of more than 1.5 meters in several subdistricts, submerging sections of the Trans-Sumatra Highway linking North Sumatra and Aceh and severely disrupting traffic along the key route.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate to safer locations. Several bridges and other public facilities were also damaged by the floods.

Mardiansyah Putra, a resident of Besitang district, said floodwaters began entering his home in the early hours of Monday. He and his family initially stayed inside as the water continued to rise, but decided to evacuate when it reached chest height by midday.

“We were worried as the water kept rising and flooding the house, so we evacuated to a relative’s home to find a safe place,” Mardiansyah told The Jakarta Post on Monday afternoon.

He said the flooding brought back memories of the devastating floods that inundated his home in late November 2025.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The water was not as high as it was in late November last year, but the experience was traumatic for us,” he said.

Popular

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Related Article

Squeezed by debts and disasters, the Global South needs reparations, not more loans

Aceh, North Sumatra hit by floods despite prolonged dry spell across the country

When citizens demand accountability for forest fires

Government targets full Sumatra recovery by 2028

Humility in a time of disaster: Listening to the displaced

Popular

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion

Indonesia accelerates data center build-out as digital economy nears $100 billion
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

More in Indonesia

 View more
A search and rescue team from the West Sumatra Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) evacuates residents on Oct. 10 as flash floods hit the Lumin Park area in Padang, West Sumatra. Flash floods inundated several subdistricts in Padang following heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, affecting residential areas and prompting authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations.
Archipelago

Fresh floods hit North, West Sumatra amid damage from last year’s disaster
A Brazilian woman, identified only as TCDS, sits in front of seven bottles of personal care products containing some 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine after she was arrested upon arrival on Oct. 6, 2026 at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali. The suspect said the smuggling attempt was ordered by a man identified only as G, who bore all the cost and promised a fee of US$50,000.
Archipelago

Brazilian woman arrested for smuggling 3.6 kg liquid cocaine into Bali
Newly appointed National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (center) arrives for his inauguration on Oct. 1 at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

More shake-ups at police force under new chief

Highlight
Firefighters work on cointaining a wildfire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on October 13, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Regional fallout grows as Indonesia rejects disaster status
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13.
Editorial

Safety reform first
President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks past the podium ahead of a swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed cabinet ministers during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Public confidence in Indonesia’s direction falls under Prabowo: Survey

The Latest

 View more
Companies

WRI Indonesia launches working paper on corporate green power demand
Regulations

Data center project should not be halted amid policy rift: Ministry
Books

Top-selling novelist denies AI use, admits plagiarism 'mistakes'

Americas

Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight
Academia

Shifting mental health care to communities
Economy

Advanced economies must 'act now' to lower debt as bond yields spike: IMF
Europe

Pope Leo has cancerous tumor removed in lung operation
Academia

Can Central Java afford the water cost of AI?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fresh floods hit North, West Sumatra amid damage from last year’s disaster

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.