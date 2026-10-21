Agrarian minister comes under scrutiny for ignoring KPK summonses

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid answers questions from journalists in Jakarta on Sept. 18, 2026. (Antara/Harianto)

Q uestions have been raised over Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid’s failure to answer two summonses from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), with calls growing for investigators to bring him in for questioning upon his return from Malaysia.

Nusron has been in the spotlight since the KPK launched last month a bribery probe into the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) permits at his ministry, with investigators identifying four of the eight suspects in the case as people allegedly acting as the minister’s “right-hand men”. Nusron remains a witness in the case to date.

The minister was initially scheduled for questioning on Oct. 7 but requested a postponement, citing a scheduling conflict. Investigators later rescheduled the interrogation for Oct. 14, but Nusron sought another delay due to an official trip to Malaysia.

The repeated delays prompted the Indonesian Anticorruption Society (MAKI) to urge the antigraft agency to abandon plans for a third summons and instead issue a warrant to forcibly bring Nusron in for questioning.

“Since this is the second time [Nusron] hasn’t shown up for his questioning, there should be sufficient grounds for the KPK to take him in with a warrant,” MAKI coordinator Boyamin Saiman told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Read also: Nusron leaves Golkar post months before Agrarian Ministry graft probe

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

As of Tuesday night, Nusron’s whereabouts remained unclear.