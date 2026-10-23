Riau Islands, US Embassy meet to fight human trafficking, transnational crimes

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Most Indonesians trapped in online scam syndicates abroad are victims of human trafficking who were lured by promises of high wages before being exploited.
iau Islands Police are strengthening cooperation with the United States Embassy in Jakarta in fighting human trafficking, online scam and other transnational crimes during a meeting in Batam on Tuesday.
The meeting was led by Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Suhendri, who was accompanied by deputy chief Brig. Gen. Anom Wibowo as well as the Water and Air Police (Polairud) and General Crimes Investigation (Reskrimum) Directorate heads, the provincial police force said in a statement on Tuesday.
Also attending the meeting were Batam, Rempang and Galang (Barelang) City Police chief Sr. Comr. Anggoro Wicaksono and Barelang City Police Criminal Investigation Unit chief.
Meanwhile, the United States Embassy delegation consisted of political affairs diplomat Sylvia Stankova-Loomis, resident legal advisor at the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) Tomika Patterson, political specialist Pradita Anggira Prima, OPDAT legal specialist Cut Yunita, program specialist at Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Siti Sarah and translator Nadia Bilondatuk, Barelang City Police said in a separate statement on Wednesday.
Suhendri said that most Indonesians trapped in online scam syndicates abroad were victims of human trafficking. They are mostly lured by promises of high wages before being exploited.
The provincial police force handled 36 human trafficking cases so far this year involving 64 suspects and managed to rescue 143 victims consisting of 96 men and 47 women.
From those cases, 49 victims were repatriated from destination countries while still pursuing legal processes against illegal recruitment agent syndicates.
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