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PKS seeks House talks on Gibran's fate after court ruling

The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) seeks discussions with other political parties in the House of Representatives on the appropriate follow-up to address Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s legitimacy as Vice President, following a court ruling that raised questions over his educational qualifications.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, October 26, 2026

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Rare appearance: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 23, 2025, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Rare appearance: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives for the second day of the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 23, 2025, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Pool via REUTERS/Marco Longer)

T

he Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) plans to consult other political parties in the House of Representatives on the appropriate follow-up to address Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s legitimacy as vice president following a court ruling that raised questions over his educational qualifications.

PKS secretary-general Muhammad Kholid said the move came from the request of chairman Al Muzzammil Yusuf, who instructed the party to find out other parties’ next preferred steps regarding the controversy surrounding Gibran’s high school diploma.

“The chairman has asked our representatives at the House to communicate with other parties to gauge their views and positions [on the issue],” Kholid told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

Kholid stressed that the PKS, which is part of President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, wanted to channel public concerns on the issue through the process in the legislature.

The party, however, had not decided whether to pursue a right of inquiry, which would allow the House to investigate matters deemed of significant public importance. The House is currently in recess until early November.

“We will see how the situation unfolds in the next sitting period,” Kholid said.

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