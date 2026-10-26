PKS seeks House talks on Gibran's fate after court ruling

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) seeks discussions with other political parties in the House of Representatives on the appropriate follow-up to address Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s legitimacy as Vice President, following a court ruling that raised questions over his educational qualifications.
he Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) plans to consult other political parties in the House of Representatives on the appropriate follow-up to address Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s legitimacy as vice president following a court ruling that raised questions over his educational qualifications.
PKS secretary-general Muhammad Kholid said the move came from the request of chairman Al Muzzammil Yusuf, who instructed the party to find out other parties’ next preferred steps regarding the controversy surrounding Gibran’s high school diploma.
“The chairman has asked our representatives at the House to communicate with other parties to gauge their views and positions [on the issue],” Kholid told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.
Kholid stressed that the PKS, which is part of President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, wanted to channel public concerns on the issue through the process in the legislature.
The party, however, had not decided whether to pursue a right of inquiry, which would allow the House to investigate matters deemed of significant public importance. The House is currently in recess until early November.
“We will see how the situation unfolds in the next sitting period,” Kholid said.
Read also: Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.