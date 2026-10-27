Jakarta extends use of overflowing Bantar Gebang landfill

Garbage trucks line up near mounds of waste covered with protective sheeting on Aug. 2 at the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Management Site in Bekasi, West Java. The Jakarta administration began gradually implementing a controlled landfill system at the facility on Aug. 1 as part of its plan to phase out open dumping, aiming to improve waste management while reducing the risk of fires and foul odors. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

T he Jakarta city administration has extended its use of the overcapacity Bantar Gebang landfill in neighboring Bekasi, West Java, for another five years, as the capital still struggles to contain its mounting waste crisis amid uncertainty over planned waste-to-energy (WtE) projects.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung announced the extension earlier this week, saying the Bekasi administration has agreed to let the capital continue operating the landfill for the 2028-2031 period.

“We must address the waste crisis together. I hope this collaboration will bring good results for both cities through the next five years,” Pramono said in a statement.

Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto Tjahyono also acknowledged that resolving the waste crisis would require closer cooperation between the two cities.

"Therefore, we also hope both cities will immediately conduct a joint assessment to determine the most appropriate technology to manage the remaining waste," Tri added.

Read also: Ticking waste time bomb

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Located around 25 kilometers from Jakarta, Bantar Gebang holds more than 80 million tonnes of the capital’s waste, according to the Environment Ministry, some 30 million tonnes above its maximum capacity.