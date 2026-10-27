Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief

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The Mongolian-flagged tanker MT Global 168 departed from Pasir Gudang in Johor state, Malaysia, to a ship-to-ship transfer location in the Andaman Sea, off Trang province, Thailand.
fficers from various agencies intercepted the Mongolian-flagged tanker MT Global 168 which sailed from Malaysia carrying 1.16 tonnes of ketamine worth some Rp 3.48 trillion (US$192 million) in Malacca Strait.
Eight ship crew members were detained, mostly Indonesians with a Chinese crew member. They are identified as ship captain IC, chief officer RS, chief engineer JA, second engineer IAE, oiler JF and able seamen RM and JBS. The Chinese crewmember, YCY, is also an able seaman.
National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said the unraveling of the smuggling attempt started from intelligence surveillance on anomalies with the MT Global 168’s movement.
He said analysts from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Customs and Excise Directorate General had monitored the ship since August. He added the ship’s identity was revealed from docking documents found on board the impounded Phu Sanh Singharaj vessel.
“Previously we seized 800 kilograms of ketamine onboard Phu Sanh Singharaj, where we tracked the trace of MT Global 168,” he told a press conference at Belawan Port in Medan city on Friday.
“The tanker departed from docking in Pasir Gudang, Johor state, Malaysia, heading to Andaman Sea in September through Port Klang in Selangor state, Malaysia, to refill fresh water and fuel.”
After several days in Port Klang, the tanker continued its voyage to Andaman Sea to conduct ship-to-ship transfer of ketamine.
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