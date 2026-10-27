The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief

The Mongolian-flagged tanker MT Global 168 departed from Pasir Gudang in Johor state, Malaysia, to a ship-to-ship transfer location in the Andaman Sea, off Trang province, Thailand. 

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Tue, October 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (fifth left), Customs and Excise Director General Djaka Budhi Utama (sixth left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (third left), North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan (right) and Bukit Barisan Military Command chief Maj. Gen. Hendy Antariksa (fifth right) display evidence on Friday during the disclosure of a ketamine trafficking case in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra. The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the National Police's Water and Air Police Directorate jointly uncovered a drug trafficking operation involving the MT Global 168 vessel, arresting six Indonesian nationals and a Taiwanese citizen and seizing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine. National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (fifth left), Customs and Excise Director General Djaka Budhi Utama (sixth left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (third left), North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan (right) and Bukit Barisan Military Command chief Maj. Gen. Hendy Antariksa (fifth right) display evidence on Friday during the disclosure of a ketamine trafficking case in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra. The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the National Police's Water and Air Police Directorate jointly uncovered a drug trafficking operation involving the MT Global 168 vessel, arresting six Indonesian nationals and a Taiwanese citizen and seizing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

O

fficers from various agencies intercepted the Mongolian-flagged tanker MT Global 168 which sailed from Malaysia carrying 1.16 tonnes of ketamine worth some Rp 3.48 trillion (US$192 million) in Malacca Strait.

Eight ship crew members were detained, mostly Indonesians with a Chinese crew member. They are identified as ship captain IC, chief officer RS, chief engineer JA, second engineer IAE, oiler JF and able seamen RM and JBS. The Chinese crewmember, YCY, is also an able seaman.

National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said the unraveling of the smuggling attempt started from intelligence surveillance on anomalies with the MT Global 168’s movement.

He said analysts from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Customs and Excise Directorate General had monitored the ship since August. He added the ship’s identity was revealed from docking documents found on board the impounded Phu Sanh Singharaj vessel.

“Previously we seized 800 kilograms of ketamine onboard Phu Sanh Singharaj, where we tracked the trace of MT Global 168,” he told a press conference at Belawan Port in Medan city on Friday.

“The tanker departed from docking in Pasir Gudang, Johor state, Malaysia, heading to Andaman Sea in September through Port Klang in Selangor state, Malaysia, to refill fresh water and fuel.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

After several days in Port Klang, the tanker continued its voyage to Andaman Sea to conduct ship-to-ship transfer of ketamine.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

Related Article

France to deploy 70,000 police for fresh weekend protests

Eight Chinese nationals detained in Batam over 11 kg gold smuggling

Aceh, North Sumatra hit by floods despite prolonged dry spell across the country

Riau Police foil effort to smuggle mangrove charcoal to Malaysia

BNN, Customs dismantle Malaysian drug network in Batam

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

More in Indonesia

 View more
National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto (fifth left), Customs and Excise Director General Djaka Budhi Utama (sixth left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (third left), North Sumatra Police chief Insp. Gen. Sonny Irawan (right) and Bukit Barisan Military Command chief Maj. Gen. Hendy Antariksa (fifth right) display evidence on Friday during the disclosure of a ketamine trafficking case in Belawan, Medan, North Sumatra. The National Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the Customs and Excise Directorate General and the National Police's Water and Air Police Directorate jointly uncovered a drug trafficking operation involving the MT Global 168 vessel, arresting six Indonesian nationals and a Taiwanese citizen and seizing 1.16 tonnes of ketamine.
Archipelago

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief
Fire razes the slope of Mount Sumbing in Wonosobo regency, Central Java, in this undated picture issued by Wonosobo Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). Mount Sumbing has been on fire since Monday, affecting 306 hectares of land.
Archipelago

Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing
A woman casts her vote in the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a booth in a polling station in Jakarta. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies picked regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

Delays in forming selection panel for election body draw scrutiny

Highlight
Motorists wearing protective masks drive through the Talawang roundabout as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on October 24, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row
A rallygoer holds a poster that reads “Breathing is a rights“ during a protest in front of the Central Kalimantan gubernatorial office in Palangka Raya on Oct. 23, 2026 to urge the central government to declare the widespread forest and land fire as a national disaster.
Editorial

Another day, another warning
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Markets

IDX doubles down on tackling manipulative trading

The Latest

 View more
Companies

USTR Greer tells EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing
Middle East and Africa

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate
Middle East and Africa

Iran holds 'very good' talks with Mecca pact nations on region's security
Archipelago

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief
Academia

Fifth year and counting: ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Academia

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights
Companies

Concern for child nutrition inspires Annabelle to introduce NURIVO for active young people
Archipelago

Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.