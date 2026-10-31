Jakarta’s accessibility gap limits mobility for the disabled

People with disabilities try out recently built pedestrian facilities on Dec. 3, 20218 along Jl. Sudirman, Jakarta. The activity was organized by the Institute for Transportation and Development (ITDP) to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls every Dec. 3. (The Jakarta Post/Wendra Ajistyatama)

Dhea told The Jakarta Post that relying fully on public transport was unrealistic in the capital because of the many barriers along the way, including pedestrian bridges she cannot climb without assistance.

J akarta’s public transport may be increasingly accessible, but for people with disabilities, the journey can become difficult before they even reach the station, as broken sidewalks and obstructed pathways cut off access.

At South Jakarta’s Cikoko Light Rapid Transit (LRT) station, a major interchange connecting the LRT, commuter line and several TransJakarta routes, tactile paving runs throughout the integrated complex. Guiding blocks line platforms and fare gates, while elevators connect the different levels.

Step outside the complex, however, and that accessibility chain breaks.

Novian, 20, a longtime tea vendor at the exit of Cawang commuter line station, which connects directly to Cikoko LRT station, said he had never seen a person with disability navigate the area.

“There’s a tree right there in the middle of [the sidewalk],” he said, pointing to a crowded walkway obstructed by street vendors and parked motorcycles.

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For Dhea Erissa, 33, who needs a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, reaching public transport is an obstacle in itself. The nearest TransJakarta bus stop is two to three kilometers from her home, and the sidewalks leading there are riddled with steps and winding paths. To reach the LRT, she must first take an online taxi.