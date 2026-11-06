Govt promises full investigation into Aceh shooting

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra speaks to the media upon arriving at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 24, 2025, to participate as a speaker in a regional leaders’ retreat. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

The government said it would launch an investigation into the fatal shooting in Pidie regency, Aceh, where a civilian was reportedly shot dead in a clash with soldiers after the hoisting of the crescent and star flag resembling those of the past separatist movement.

T he government has said it would launch an investigation into the fatal shooting in Pidie regency, Aceh, where a civilian was reportedly shot dead in a clash with soldiers after the hoisting of the crescent and star flag resembling those of the past separatist movement.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the government was “deeply concerned” by the incident and that it must be “resolved in good faith”.

“The government has agreed to conduct an investigation into the shooting incident to determine who carried it out and who is responsible, and will take steps to enforce the law regarding this case,” Yusril said on the sidelines of a work visit to Banda Aceh, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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“[The incident] will serve as a basis for evaluation by the government in handling cases of this nature, ensuring that such violence, which results in injuries and loss of life, does not recur in the future,” he said.

To clarify the circumstances of the shooting, Yusril said he had spoken with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Dudung Abdurachman, and would soon meet with Brig. Gen. Mahesa Fitriadi, commander of the Iskandar Muda Military Command.

Yusril did not elaborate on which institution would lead the investigation into the deadly clash that took place on Wednesday at a community center in Pulo Keunari village, where scores of residents had gathered to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

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The unrest reportedly began when a platoon of soldiers from the Lilawangsa Military Resort Command arrived at the gathering sometime on that afternoon, demanding that the crescent and star flag displayed at the venue be taken down.