Prabowo’s grandfather nominated for national hero title

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a ceremony on June 1, 2026, at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building in Jakarta to celebrate the birth of Pancasila 81 years previously. ( Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

Margono Djojohadikusumo’s nomination originated from the public and was subsequently endorsed by the Central Java provincial administration before being submitted to the central government, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo, is among several figures nominated for national hero status this year, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf confirmed on Monday, ahead of the government’s planned announcement of the recipients on National Heroes Day on Tuesday.

Margono’s nomination originated from the public and was subsequently endorsed by the Central Java provincial administration before being submitted to the central government, Saifullah said.

It has since gone through an assessment process and been forwarded to the National Heroes Title Council (Dewan Gelar) for further consideration.

"Margono is one of those who meet the requirements, and we have nominated him," Saifullah told journalists at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.

The Dewan Gelar, is an institution under the president that examines, discusses and verifies nominations before submitting its recommendations to the head of state. The president has the final authority to confer national hero titles.

Read also: The national hero title for Soeharto: A monument to impunity

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Born 1894 in Purwokerto, Central Java, Margono was a member of the Investigating Committee for Preparatory Work for Indonesian Independence (BPUPKI) in 1945. He also played a key role in establishing the country’s post-independence financial system, founding Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) in 1946 and serving as its first president director.