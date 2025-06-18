TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
A moment of reckoning for our flag carrier

Reputational damage in the digital age is swift and brutal. A single social media post can dismantle years of brand cultivation.

Andi Hanif Mursid (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 18, 2025

A moment of reckoning for our flag carrier Maintenance workers clean a Garuda Indonesia aircraft on May 8, 2024, at a hangar at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he disappearance of Michael Tjendara’s iPhone on Garuda Indonesia flight GA 716 from Jakarta to Melbourne on June 6 is more than an isolated incident. It is an urgent call for publicly-traded PT Garuda Indonesia to confront systemic vulnerabilities. 

The Global Positioning System (GPS) showed the iPhone in the Mercure Southbank Hotel, a known Garuda crew layover spot, and the allegation that the device was discarded later in the Yarra River paints a grim picture demanding immediate action. This incident threatens to erode the brand and tarnish Indonesia's global reputation.

The Tjendara case exposed the unexpected fragility of passenger security and trust. In an era where personal belongings are linked to digital lives, the “Find My iPhone” feature proved instrumental in uncovering irregularities.

This technological transparency compels airlines to adapt internal security systems, as every misstep can be instantly broadcast. Passenger security regarding possessions in the cabin has been shaken.

Should crew involvement be proven, it will highlight a critical lapse in internal oversight within Garuda. This is not just a human resource issue; it points to a deeper malaise requiring stringent selection, rigorous supervision and robust reporting mechanisms to safeguard against trust breaches.

Reputational damage in the digital age is swift and brutal. A single social media post can dismantle years of brand cultivation.

As Indonesia’s flag carrier, Garuda represents the nation globally. Incidents like this do not just impact the airline; they cast a shadow over Indonesia's image, suggesting a laxity that belies national aspirations.

The Jakarta Post
