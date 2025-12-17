TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

For the US, grater engagement with Cambodia fits well within its Indo-Pacific strategy, at a time when the Southeast Asian mainland has quietly become ground zero of increasing Chinese influence. 

Pou Sothirak and Peyson Hunt (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Phnom Penh
Wed, December 17, 2025 Published on Dec. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-12-16T07:59:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump (right) on Oct. 26, during the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump (right) on Oct. 26, during the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

T

hai and Cambodian forces have resumed exchanging fire along their shared border, despite Washington’s earlier, unexpected attempt to end the conflict. The intervention by the United States President Donald Trump in October achieved what months of diplomacy from regional partners could not.

Yet, even as the ceasefire collapses, Trump’s initiative is a reminder that, despite years of distant and strained relations, the US remains the indispensable security partner in mainland Southeast Asia.

The episode also exposed a misalignment of strategic relations for both Cambodia and the US. Cambodia cannot afford to depend solely on one partner, and the US cannot afford to neglect one of ASEAN’s most strategically located states. After decades of mistrust and misunderstandings, the moment has arrived for a reset.

US-Cambodian relations have long been defined by suspicion. In Washington, Cambodia is often viewed as a country that has drifted too far toward Beijing. By contrast, in Phnom Penh, the US is seen as an unpredictable partner whose deeper ambitions tied to aid are unclear. The apprehension over the Ream Naval Base, US tariffs, online scam centers and the suspension of military exercises have reinforced these views on both sides.

But the border crisis changed the tone. The US role in halting hostilities was welcomed by the Cambodian public and by officials who, for years, believed Washington had written their country off. Former prime minister Hun Sen’s exchange of letters with Trump signaled a willingness to rebuild trust and confidence, while Hun Sen’s son, a West Point graduate, became the focal point for reconnection.

This new context offers an opportunity to move beyond old narratives of alignment and dependency, toward one based on transparency, mutual respect and shared strategic interests.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Cambodia’s geography gives it outsized importance regionally. It sits at the heart of mainland Southeast Asia, sharing land borders with Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and the Gulf of Thailand for its sea border. It is at both a continental and maritime crossroads, making it essential to regional trade, energy flows and security.

Popular

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Related Articles

Thailand cuts Laos fuel route as Cambodia border conflict deepens

Where is Prabowo the peacemaker?

Cambodia says Thailand still bombing hours after Trump truce call

Related Article

Thailand cuts Laos fuel route as Cambodia border conflict deepens

Where is Prabowo the peacemaker?

Cambodia says Thailand still bombing hours after Trump truce call

Thai border clashes kill four Cambodian civilians

Gaza talks at critical moment, Qatar's prime minister says

Popular

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

More in Opinion

 View more
Customary deliberations held by the Manusela Indigenous Community in the northern part of Seram, Central Maluku, Maluku. (Image courtesy of Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara (AMAN))
Academia

Social safeguards key to sustainable and ethical landscape management

On reminders: Members of the Indonesian Student Executive Board Alliance rally outside the House of Representatives on Sept. 4, 2025 in support of the “17+8 People’s Demands”, a platform of short-term and long-term reform demands raised during the August protests.
Academia

The looming legal tsunami: Unchecked military power in Indonesia
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump (right) on Oct. 26, during the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

Highlight
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's face displayed on the screen during his speech in the main hall of Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2025.
Economy

Revenue slump pushes budget deficit near 3% limit
Poll workers count ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024, after voters cast their votes to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors and 415 regents.
Editorial

Democracy’s slippery slope
People gather under a tree to shelter from the rain following a flash flood about three weeks ago in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on December 16, 2025.
Archipelago

Flood survivors reeling from devastation plea for global help

The Latest

 View more
Tech

US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines
Archipelago

Hundreds isolated as another flash flood hits Padang, West Sumatra
Archipelago

Herpes virus infection kills elephant calf named Laila in Riau
Politics

Nadiem’s Chromebook graft trial postponed over health issues
Archipelago

Flood survivors reeling from devastation plea for global help
Opinion

Analysis: The wiretapping loophole: A hasty future for Indonesian law

Politics

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling
Jakarta

Police probe deadly Jakarta fire, name drone firm director suspect
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Time to reset strategic relations between Cambodia and the US

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.