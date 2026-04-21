Harnessing AI through a global finance hub

Signage of an AI data center is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile fair, on March 3, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. (AFP/Josep Lago)

Indonesia has the AI opportunity and there is now global capital actively seeking to fund exactly that transformation.

Suffice to say, despite the click-bait-style, negative headlines in media, social or otherwise, we

are living in an exciting time, one shaped by artificial intelligence development and shifting global capital.

Every day, we see new AI breakthroughs. While the media covers most developments in China or the United States, Indonesia is where I believe the highest AI differentials can be created. But potential alone is insufficient. What makes this momentum strategic is the convergence: Indonesia has the AI opportunity and there is now global capital actively seeking to fund exactly that transformation.

For too long, our economic growth has been constrained by low productivity. AI is the tool that

levels the playing field by allowing Indonesians to compete with global sophistication. Before

humanoids take over our jobs, there is a window of opportunity. If we can harness AI's potential across industries and cascade it across 65 million SMEs, we will win, not because we are more sophisticated, but through sheer force of our demographic power.

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But realizing this potential requires capital. It requires the investment, patient, committed and large-scale, to advance downstream industrialization, digitalize SMEs, modernize supply chains, and transition energy systems. Global capital markets are shifting. Middle Eastern geopolitical uncertainties are prompting institutional investors and ultra-high net worth families to diversify regional exposure. This capital actively seeks deployment into economies executing AI-enabled productivity transitions.