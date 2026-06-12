On Russia Day, Moscow celebrates its rich heritage and strengthens its strategic bonds with Indonesia and ASEAN to build a fairer, multipolar world.

T oday, our country and all those who feel a connection to its destiny celebrate Russia Day. This occasion symbolizes the unbreakable unity and shared destiny of the peoples of our Motherland, bringing together everyone who takes pride in Russia’s glorious, centuries-long history and exceptionally rich cultural heritage.

We are bound to our native country by the warmest and most sincere feelings, by pride in the achievements of our ancestors and by a deep commitment to its present and future. The principal contribution to the development and strengthening of the Russian state has always belonged to its people, whose labor, solidarity and devotion to the Fatherland remain its greatest source of strength.

This theme holds particular significance in 2026, which has been declared the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia by presidential decree. Centuries of peaceful coexistence among representatives of more than 200 ethnic groups, dozens of cultures and diverse religious traditions have fostered an enduring climate of inter-ethnic harmony in our country. This harmony is continually reinforced by the active participation of people of all faiths and nationalities in the life of the state.

Drawing on this solid domestic foundation, Russia, as a major global power and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, recognizes its special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

As the outdated unipolar model of the world continues to erode at an accelerating pace, we advocate for genuine cooperation and mutual understanding among all countries and peoples. Our goal remains building a fairer, more democratic multipolar world order founded on equality, respect for sovereignty and universal human values.

Within this context, we attach particular importance to friendly, constructive and equal cooperation with our strategic partner in Southeast Asia: the Republic of Indonesia. This year, we mark the 76th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, originally celebrated on Feb. 3, while continuing our joint efforts to maintain an active political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation and strengthen contacts among our scientific, youth and academic communities.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In the 12 months since last June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have met on four occasions to personally coordinate all aspects of bilateral cooperation and ensure tangible results. Recently, we witnessed several important developments within the framework of the Russian-Indonesian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation.