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Global health reform must bolster innovation

We cannot meet today’s health needs, let alone tomorrow’s, with yesterday’s tools.

Manica Balasegaram, Martin Fitchet and Luis Pizarro (The Jakarta Post)
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Project Syndicate/Geneva, Switzerland
Tue, June 23, 2026 Published on Jun. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-06-22T12:00:49+07:00

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A health official touches a mosquito cage at the insectary room in the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Jan. 14, 2025. A health official touches a mosquito cage at the insectary room in the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Jan. 14, 2025. (AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

D

espite delivering extraordinary gains in the fight against child mortality and diseases such as HIV, polio and malaria, the global health system has come under strain not only from shrinking resources but also from unprecedented scrutiny and rising expectations.

Critics rightly point out that today’s global health architecture is fragmented, costly and not always responsive to evolving needs. Donor and recipient governments, as well as other funders, are increasingly demanding a more efficient system that reduces duplication, breaks down silos, empowers country leadership and supports national health systems.

These reforms are necessary. But overhauling the global health system requires being clear about its core functions, one of the most important of which is scaling innovation. We cannot meet today’s health needs, let alone tomorrow’s, with yesterday’s tools. Drug resistance is rising, pathogens are evolving, and too many populations still cannot access new medicines, vaccines and diagnostics. Improving coordination and delivery while neglecting innovation risks creating a system that is better organized but not more effective.

The real challenge, then, is to ensure that a reformed global health system, driven by the needs of countries, can continue to produce the next generation of health tools. This will require building relationships among governments, researchers, funders and manufacturers to meet needs that markets are ill-suited to address.

One model to follow is a product development partnership (PDP), a nonprofit organization that brings together public, private, academic, philanthropic and civil-society actors to develop drugs, vaccines and diagnostics for today’s most pressing global health challenges. Many of these challenges, from malaria and neglected diseases to neonatal infections and drug-resistant bacterial infections, cause immense human suffering but fall out of the scope of traditional market-driven pharmaceutical development, owing to high costs and uncertain returns. Governments, for their part, lack the capacity or will to move these technologies all the way through the development pipeline.

PDPs close this gap between scientific possibility and real-world solutions. By operating on a not-for-profit basis, they can take risks that commercial actors cannot and prioritize public health over market returns. This realignment of incentives treats innovation as a global public good. Over the course of nearly 30 years, PDPs have delivered more than 79 novel health tools to 2.4 billion people, aiding the at-risk populations, including children, newborns, pregnant women and people living in low-resource settings, least likely to benefit from medical advances.

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We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of PDPs. Acoziborole, a single-dose oral drug for sleeping sickness developed by the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, has paved the way for the elimination of this deadly disease by improving treatment for patients in remote areas. Coartem Baby, developed through a partnership between the Medicines for Malaria Venture and Novartis, is the first and only antimalarial specifically for babies weighing 2–5 kilograms. And zoliflodacin, an antibiotic codeveloped by the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership, is the first new treatment in decades to be developed solely for drug-resistant gonorrhea, one of the world’s most urgent and neglected antimicrobial threats.

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