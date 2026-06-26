TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The darkness of monologue: Grid fragility as communication failure

Frequent blackouts aren't just engineering failures. They are the cost of a bureaucratic monologue that treats energy security as a state secret.

Marlistya Citraningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 26, 2026 Published on Jun. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-06-24T10:10:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A vendor prepares drinks for customers in the dim light of candles on May 23, 2026, during a power outage in Nagari Kasang, Padang Pariaman regency, West Sumatra. A vendor prepares drinks for customers in the dim light of candles on May 23, 2026, during a power outage in Nagari Kasang, Padang Pariaman regency, West Sumatra. (Antara/Fitra Yogi)

W

hen the lights went out across parts of Sumatra last month, followed by load shedding across the Java-Bali grid of state electricity firm PLN last week, the instinctive response was familiar: Find the broken point. Was it a tripped transmission line, a malfunctioning generator or a technical fault somewhere within the vast network architecture?

Yet over years of working across energy data, policy discussions and public communication, I have learned that infrastructure rarely fails in isolation. Beneath every technical disruption is a social story about institutions, incentives and the ways information is shared or withheld.

What we witnessed recently was not merely an electrical disturbance. It was a symptom of a system under strain from administrative bottlenecks and rigid structures, made more fragile by a long-standing tendency to keep energy governance behind closed institutional doors.

In that sense, Indonesia’s power disruptions reveal an uncomfortable truth: Grid resilience is not just about steel, coal or reserve margins; it is about trust.

For years, particularly during the 35,000-megawatt landmark project expansion over the past decade, the dominant narrative surrounding the national power system was one of abundance. The country supposedly possessed ample, even excessive, generating capacity. "Overcapacity" became less of a technical description and more of an institutional reassurance.

But narratives, when repeated often enough, harden into assumptions.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Quietly, conditions shifted: Post-pandemic demand recovered, operational constraints tightened, margins narrowed. The buffer that once appeared comfortable gradually evaporated while the public narrative remained entirely unchanged.

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Related Article

PLN, don't put all your watts in one basket

The energy-nationalism dilemma

Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Is the Iran war just an energy shock, or a turning point?

When the dollar tests Indonesia’s energy security

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

More in Opinion

 View more
A Rp 100,000 banknote is pictured next to a US$100 bill at a currency exchange office in Jakarta on June 4, 2026, after the rupiah weakened beyond 18,000 per US dollar for the first time.
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Vehicles pass through a palm oil plantation owned by a company on Oct. 29, 2025, in Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production of 35.65 million tonnes by August 2025, a 13 percent increase compared to 34.522 million tonnes in the same period in 2024.
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech while attending the closing ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) National Conference of Religious Scholars and Grand Conference at the Syaichona Mohammad Cholil Islamic Institute (IAI) in Bangkalan, East Java, on June 23, 2026.
Academia

When Prabowo elevates Nahdlatul Ulama's political philosophy

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

‘State-directed’ approach harms Indonesia’s competitiveness
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Editorial

IDX must walk the walk
A migrating wild goose spreads its wings in the wetlands near Linum, eastern Germany, on October 29, 2025. The eastern federal state of Brandenburg and other federal states, authorities are currently recording the largest outbreak of bird flu in wild birds to date. The epidemic, which is unprecedented in its scale, mainly affects cranes, whose autumn migration is currently at its peak. A significant increase in deaths and rapid spread in Central Europe and along the migration route to Spain is therefore to be expected.
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt cuts free meals budget further after mounting pressure
Politics

Military drill for Prabowo’s programs costs more lives
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection
Economy

Govt insists Masela gas project on track, construction to begin next year
Economy

EU, Indonesia eye deeper tech cooperation ahead of IEU-CEPA
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Archipelago

Sun bear captured after roaming near Riau village for a month
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The darkness of monologue: Grid fragility as communication failure

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.