The darkness of monologue: Grid fragility as communication failure

A vendor prepares drinks for customers in the dim light of candles on May 23, 2026, during a power outage in Nagari Kasang, Padang Pariaman regency, West Sumatra. (Antara/Fitra Yogi)

Frequent blackouts aren't just engineering failures. They are the cost of a bureaucratic monologue that treats energy security as a state secret.

W hen the lights went out across parts of Sumatra last month, followed by load shedding across the Java-Bali grid of state electricity firm PLN last week, the instinctive response was familiar: Find the broken point. Was it a tripped transmission line, a malfunctioning generator or a technical fault somewhere within the vast network architecture?

Yet over years of working across energy data, policy discussions and public communication, I have learned that infrastructure rarely fails in isolation. Beneath every technical disruption is a social story about institutions, incentives and the ways information is shared or withheld.

What we witnessed recently was not merely an electrical disturbance. It was a symptom of a system under strain from administrative bottlenecks and rigid structures, made more fragile by a long-standing tendency to keep energy governance behind closed institutional doors.

In that sense, Indonesia’s power disruptions reveal an uncomfortable truth: Grid resilience is not just about steel, coal or reserve margins; it is about trust.

For years, particularly during the 35,000-megawatt landmark project expansion over the past decade, the dominant narrative surrounding the national power system was one of abundance. The country supposedly possessed ample, even excessive, generating capacity. "Overcapacity" became less of a technical description and more of an institutional reassurance.

But narratives, when repeated often enough, harden into assumptions.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Quietly, conditions shifted: Post-pandemic demand recovered, operational constraints tightened, margins narrowed. The buffer that once appeared comfortable gradually evaporated while the public narrative remained entirely unchanged.