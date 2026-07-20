TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game

Faced with a plummeting rupiah and shifting global markets, Indonesia must halt its erratic policymaking and institutional erosion before it permanently loses the vital game of investor confidence.

Winarno Zain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-07-18T12:00:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph. The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph. (Antara/File)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) has aggressively increased its benchmark interest rate recently to contain the fall of the rupiah, which has been under severe pressure since conflict broke out in the Middle East. Within a single month, BI raised its rate by 100 basis points to 5.75 percent.

However, the currency has continued its downward trajectory against the United States dollar. When BI initiated this tightening cycle on May 20, the rupiah stood at 17,685 per dollar; it has since breached and hovered above the psychological threshold of 18,000 per dollar.

This exceptionally sharp slide over the past two months points to something far more severe than typical market volatility: an extreme overshooting phenomenon. The currency’s collapse no longer reflects underlying purchasing power fundamentals, but rather a market disequilibrium driven by panic, massive capital flight and an acute shortage of dollar liquidity in the domestic spot market.

Investor expectations play a pivotal role in dictating exchange rates. If market participants believe the rupiah will continue to weaken, they will preemptively sell the currency to buy dollars, creating a self-reinforcing downward spiral. Under such circumstances, even a large interest rate hike by the central bank cannot arrest the depreciation.

As a tool for currency stabilization, monetary tightening has distinct structural limits. While higher rates can theoretically attract capital, they also choke off domestic economic growth, which is precisely why BI cannot raise rates indefinitely.

Looking back at the 1997–1998 Asian Financial Crisis sheds light on the delicate relationship between BI’s policy rates and the rupiah. During that crisis, the currency collapsed from approximately Rp 2,400 per US dollar in mid-1997 to nearly Rp 17,000 in January 1998. BI raised rates repeatedly; by early 1998, its benchmark rate exceeded 40 percent, while overnight interbank rates skyrocketed to 100 percent.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Compared with pre-crisis levels, effective short-term interest rates surged by roughly 60 percentage points. This painful monetary tightening caused the economy to contract by 13.1 percent in 1998, resulting in one of the deepest recessions in the nation's history.

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Related Article

A decade of water progress, but the world must move faster

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)

Indonesia, China ramp up de-dollarization effort

The 'missing middle': Jakarta’s challenge ahead of its quincentenary

Harnessing diaspora potential for sharia economy advancement

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

More in Opinion

 View more
Students of SRMP 9 Sekolah Rakyat junior high school at the Wyata Guna center in Bandung, West Java, try out their bunk beds after attending the opening of Sekolah Rakyat's orientation program on July 14, 2025.
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (left) talks to registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler (right) prior to the first appearance of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague on March 14, 2025.
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court

Highlight
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Sports

Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream
Lunch break: Students eat meals provided under the free nutritious meal program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at SD 2 Kendari state elementary school in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. The Finance Ministry’s provincial office has said as of May 1, the program had served 667,000 beneficiaries.
Editorial

No time for complacency
Hundreds of football fans watch the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina during a free public screening at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. TVRI is the official broadcaster for the quadrennial soccer tournament in Indonesia.
Jakarta

Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Trump lingers on stage to lap up World Cup spotlight
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
Sports

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown
Markets

Oil hits one-month high as Mideast war keeps investors on edge
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court
Jakarta

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road
Academia

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.