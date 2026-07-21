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Indonesia must leverage Russia, India for its spacefront blueprint

As two BRICS giants vie to build Indonesia’s first spaceport, Jakarta stands at a crossroads: it must swiftly finalize its regulatory framework and secure vital technology transfers to transform its equatorial advantage into sovereign spacefaring power.

Ridha Aditya Nugraha and Runggu Prilia Ardes (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T19:35:30+07:00

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A Falcon-9 rocket belonging to SpaceX carrying Indonesian satellite SATRIA-1 takes off on June 18, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, the United States. A Falcon-9 rocket belonging to SpaceX carrying Indonesian satellite SATRIA-1 takes off on June 18, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, the United States. (Antara/Livia Kristianti)

T

he long-awaited enactment of Government Regulation No. 22/2026 on Spaceport Management marks a critical milestone in Jakarta’s aerospace ambitions. Serving as the third of four implementing regulations mandated by the 2013 Indonesian Space Law, this development provides the necessary statutory foundation for the nation's spacefaring dream.

Momentum accelerated following a memorandum of understanding signed between the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Papua provincial government and the Biak regency government. This agreement officially designates Biak Numfor as the site for Indonesia's first national spaceport. These consecutive efforts demonstrate that while land acquisition remains a persistent bureaucratic hurdle, Jakarta is steadily advancing toward realizing its spaceport ambitions—a trajectory smoothed by the cooperative stance of the involved regional stakeholders.

The geopolitical discourse surrounding Indonesia’s spaceport infrastructure has been further energized by the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The bilateral relationship in space activities is ascending to a new strategic tier; BRIN has announced plans to launch an indigenous satellite from Indian soil, while intensive bilateral talks are underway to collaborate on the construction of the spaceport, with a targeted commencement date.

However, India is not the sole suitor. Two serious contenders have emerged to spearhead the construction of the national spaceport. The earliest commitment came from Russia, via a partnership between Glavkosmos and its local counterpart, PT Uniresources Petroleum Indonesia (URPI).

This initiative builds upon a long-standing history of bilateral aerospace cooperation. In 2003, both nations signed a joint partnership declaration expanding into space activities. Three years later the alignment was formalized through an ad referendum agreement focused on exploration and the peaceful use of outer space, which originally envisioned expanding Biak’s Frans Kaisiepo Airport for air-launch services.

While that initial plan stalled due to a lack of national legal certainty, the domestic regulatory landscape has evolved significantly since. Indonesia became the first ASEAN member state to enact a comprehensive national space law. Though progress has been gradual, the implementation of the 2013 Space Law is finally taking shape through recent regulatory decrees.

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Government Regulation No. 22/2026 introduces critical legal clarity regarding project financing, explicitly permitting funding from the state budget, international grants, private sector investments, and other legitimate, non-binding sources. However, the regulatory architecture remains incomplete. The current decree lacks the granular detail required to underwrite financing and insurance guarantees. Because financial institutions demand technical certainty to evaluate risk retention and premium rates, further provisions must be swiftly codified through subsequent BRIN regulations.

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