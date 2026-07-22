Chile and Indonesia: Building a Pacific strategic partnership for the future

Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Perez Mackenna delivers a speech during a breakfast organized by the Association of Marketing Executives of Uruguay (ADM) on July 2 in Montevideo. (AFP/Santiago Mazzarovich)

As open economies, Chile and Indonesia understand that globalization must become more inclusive, resilient and sustainable, ensuring that its benefits reach a broader range of people and communities.

T his year, Chile and Indonesia commemorate 61 years of diplomatic relations. More than six decades of friendship, mutual respect and constructive engagement remind us that, despite the geographical distance separating South America and Southeast Asia, our countries have steadily built a relationship based on shared values, common interests and an unwavering commitment to international cooperation.

My visit to Jakarta reflects Chile's commitment to deepening its partnership with Indonesia, one of our closest partners in Southeast Asia and a key actor in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region.

As Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's fourth most populous nation, Indonesia has become an important voice in addressing many of the major challenges of our time, from sustainable development and energy security to resilient supply chains and inclusive economic growth.

Our countries share much more than our connection to the Pacific community; we are deeply committed to international law and its institutions. We believe that multilateralism remains the most effective way to confront global challenges and that open, transparent and non-discriminatory trade continues to be one of the greatest engines of prosperity.

These principles are particularly relevant at a time when the international trading system faces growing uncertainty. As open economies, Chile and Indonesia understand that globalization must become more inclusive, resilient and sustainable, ensuring that its benefits reach a broader range of people and communities.

This shared vision has been reflected in the steady development of our economic relationship. The Chile–Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has become a cornerstone of our bilateral relations.

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Chile and Indonesia have complementary economies, with vast natural resources of increasingly strategic value for the global energy transition. Chile is one of the world’s leading producers of copper and holds significant lithium reserves, while Indonesia plays a key role in global supply chains for nickel and other critical minerals.