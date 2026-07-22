TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia as a global financial hub: Fantasy or strategic opportunity?

For Indonesia’s new financial hub to become a global powerhouse rather than an ambitious policy fantasy, the nation must offer investors what matters most: unyielding legal certainty.

Tony Budidjaja (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T18:43:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Singapore's financial business district is seen on July 12, 2019, from Marina Bay. Singapore's financial business district is seen on July 12, 2019, from Marina Bay. (AFP/Roslan Rahman)

I

ndonesia is embarking on a new chapter in its economic trajectory with plans to establish the Indonesian International Financial Center (IFC). As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and a long-standing member of the Group of 20, the country has long been positioned to attract substantial international interest.

However, this initiative poses a crucial question: Will the establishment of an IFC truly elevate the Indonesian economy, or will it prove to be little more than an ambitious policy fantasy?

Currently, the Indonesian IFC is in its institutional building phase—establishing its legal, regulatory and foundational frameworks. This initial stage is the most critical. Drafts of the IFC Law mandate the creation of a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for the financial sector, operating with financial, administrative and operational independence. The objective is to concentrate financial services and technology development within an ecosystem anchored by efficiency, transparency and integrity.

While the government has yet to finalize a location, Bali's Kura Kura SEZ on Serangan Island has emerged as a leading candidate. Yet, the central issue is not where the center is located, but why global investors should choose it. What distinct value proposition can Indonesia offer compared to established hubs like Singapore, Dubai or Hong Kong?

Beyond physical infrastructure and competitive tax policies, a successful financial center must function as an economic platform connected to global networks. It requires a self-sustaining ecosystem where international financial institutions and supporting professional services coalesce to create powerful network effects.

The true strength of an international financial center lies not in its real estate, but in the strength of its institutions. It must enjoy genuine operational, administrative and financial autonomy. In shaping this vision, Indonesian policymakers have frequently cited the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a blueprint. The DIFC succeeded by guaranteeing foreign institutions world-class legal administration, commercial flexibility and operational independence.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If Indonesia aims to mirror Dubai's success, governance will be paramount. For instance, the IFC’s legal and judicial leadership cannot be subordinate to executive or administrative boards without compromising its credibility in the eyes of investors. Under Article 24, Paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution, the Supreme Court (MA) and the Constitutional Court (MK) hold ultimate judicial authority.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

Related Article

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail

Cheap drones redefine energy security risks

The mother of all economic shocks is Chinese mercantilism

A late apology, a longer reckoning

Dutch Prime Minister makes formal apology to Moluccans

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

More in Opinion

 View more
Individual investors visit a securities firm on June 6 in the complex of the West Kowloon rail station in Hong Kong, China.
Academia

Subsidies do not explain China's competitiveness
Singapore's financial business district is seen on July 12, 2019, from Marina Bay.
Academia

Indonesia as a global financial hub: Fantasy or strategic opportunity?
Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in south Jakarta on July 10 ahead of a press briefing.
Academia

Who gets what and how in AGO’s graft takeover

Highlight
The Bung Karno stadium is seen next to Jakarta's Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) on August 18, 2018, ahead of the Asian Games.
Regulations

Rushed passage of Indonesia's PFII law sacrifices transparency
Halfway there: A driver watches a pump while filling his bus with B50 fuel containing 50 percent palm oil biodiesel on July 9, 2026, at a gas station in Karawang, West Java.
Editorial

Potential risks of B50
(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Two killed, one missing after suspected gas leak blast in Medan
Academia

Subsidies do not explain China's competitiveness
Academia

Indonesia as a global financial hub: Fantasy or strategic opportunity?
Academia

Who gets what and how in AGO’s graft takeover
Society

Gen-Zers turn to AI for mental health support despite validity, privacy risks
Archipelago

Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold
Opinion

Analysis: The anti-LGBTQ push and the securitization of identity
Politics

Cooperatives, religious groups to keep receiving mining concessions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia as a global financial hub: Fantasy or strategic opportunity?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.