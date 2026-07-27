TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Megawati and her struggle for democracy

Valuing truth in a democracy means treating all citizens equally and respectfully, because each person is owed an equal measure of basic respect.

Sukidi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 27, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T14:38:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Posters featuring ousted Indonesian Democracy Party (PDI) leader Megawati Soekarnoputri adorn a desk on July 31, 1996, in the sacked PDI headquarters. Posters featuring ousted Indonesian Democracy Party (PDI) leader Megawati Soekarnoputri adorn a desk on July 31, 1996, in the sacked PDI headquarters. (APF/File Photo/John MacDougall)

T

hirty years ago, a brave woman, the daughter of the founding father Sukarno, stood up for her democratic rights. In the face of violent authoritarian attacks on many fighters for democracy and humanity in the bloody tragedy of July 27, 1996, Megawati Soekarnoputri took the path of law and non-violent struggle against the perils of authoritarianism. She followed “the Gandhian tactic,” as Time reported on June 21, 1999.

Thirty years later, she feels sad, as the specter of authoritarianism is haunting Indonesia again. Today, she is building a monument named as Kudatuli, the popular acronym for Kerusuhan Dua Puluh Tujuh Juli (July 27 riots), as a proper way of remembering the dark history of that human tragedy, with a bold message: “We never forget.” History is not to be forgotten, but to be learned from in developing the founding fathers’ ideals of democracy. 

The first lesson we might learn from the bloody events of 1996 is the courage to mount civil resistance against the banality of authoritarianism. Megawati is the type of political leader who has the courage to resist state-sponsored violence. 

History tells a clear and true story that, as then National Human Rights Commission chairman Munawir Sjadzali and secretary-general Baharuddin Lopa rightly put, “the seizure of the PDI central secretariat building at No. 58 Diponegoro Street, Central Jakarta, on July 27, 1996, was an action accompanied by violence, with the support of the Medan Congress PDI central leadership and carried out together with security forces. This represented a continuation from a sequence of earlier events related to the creation of an open conflict in the body of the PDI in which the government/authorities involved themselves excessively and one-sidedly and out of proportion to their function as political steward and security force” (Oct. 12, 1996). 

This official report shows clear evidence of the banality of authoritarian attacks on the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI) office through state-sponsored violence. The authoritarian regime sought to impose severe measures to restrict the movement of democratic dissent. A brilliant scholar like Edward Aspinall even argued in 2025 that “the July 27 riot was the signal for a comprehensive crackdown on dissent. Regime leaders from Soeharto down immediately launched a fevered propaganda offensive, reviving the communist specter in a way not seen since the 1970s.”

In the face of authoritarian attack and propaganda, Megawati refused to compromise. While the majority remained silent for fear of military repression, she did not. In a situation of injustice, silence was never her political choice. It only gives room for the authoritarian regime to grow stronger and more violent.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Megawati stood out. Her courage to resist the authoritarian ruler in a civil and peaceful manner inspired many to do the same. “She became a symbol of Soeharto’s oppression. The more the President raged against her, the stronger she became” (Time, 1999). She held a strong belief that authoritarianism must and can be defeated through united and collective civil resistance and mobilization in the Gandhian manner. The authoritarian regime finally collapsed in 1998. This is exactly the type of social and political movement we urgently need today to resist the rise of authoritarian populism.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Related Article

The ‘Sturm und Drang’ of a teenage girl and Indonesia’s transition to authoritarianism

Forget crude. War pushes refiners to the brink 

Risky reawakening of state-controlled commodity exports

Analysis: Prabowo’s pursuit of Megawati’s PDI-P as the ‘One Piece’

Didit visits former presidents as part of Idul Fitri tradition

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

More in Opinion

 View more
Demonstrators hold a banner reading “Papua is not vacant land” on Oct. 7, 2025, during a rally in front of the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry office in South Jakarta against a plan to release forest areas in South Papua for national strategic projects (PSN) on food, energy and defense.
Academia

The primacy of security logic over indigenous rights: The Wanam case
Posters featuring ousted Indonesian Democracy Party (PDI) leader Megawati Soekarnoputri adorn a desk on July 31, 1996, in the sacked PDI headquarters.
Academia

Megawati and her struggle for democracy
Transgender members of the Sanggar Seroja community prepare for a fashion show on December 17, 2023, during Trans Super Heroes Carnival event at Duri traditional market, Jakarta. Fifteen models paraded in costumes made of recycled plastic waste organized to reflect the artist's concerns about waste and climate change issues.
Academia

When the powerless, defenseless are declared a threat

Highlight
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo
Economy

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) gestures as he arrives for a group photo session, while (from left to right) Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Maseen Bolkiah, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn react during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the United States on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN's 'flash point'
Workers assemble truck parts at a factory in East Karawang, West Java, in this undated file photo.
Economy

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The primacy of security logic over indigenous rights: The Wanam case
Archipelago

West Java governor slammed for proposing bounty on ‘begal’
Economy

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
Academia

Megawati and her struggle for democracy
Politics

Despite arrest, doubts persist over AGO probe into own prosecutor
Academia

When the powerless, defenseless are declared a threat
Opinion

Analysis: Keeping elites out of high-stakes corruption case
Society

Questions remain over Prabowo’s new university
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Megawati and her struggle for democracy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.