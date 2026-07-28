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Indonesia’s high-stakes Bali PFII gamble faces big risks

The rushed push to turn Bali into an international financial hub risks turning the island into a speculative tax haven unless policymakers fix critical legal loopholes and money-laundering blind spots.

Ronny P. Sasmita (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-07-27T09:47:26+07:00

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Tourists visit Ulun Danu Beratan in Tabanan, Bali, on May 15, 2026. Tourists visit Ulun Danu Beratan in Tabanan, Bali, on May 15, 2026. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

T

he ambition to revolutionize Indonesia's financial sector and position the country as an epicenter of capital accumulation in the Asia-Pacific, first proposed in May 2024, has rapidly transformed into a top-tier legislative priority.

The government and the House of Representatives agreed to accelerate deliberations on the Indonesia International Financial Center (PFII) bill within a razor-thin 20-day timeframe, culminating in endorsement on July 21. The legislative rush stems from the government’s belief that global volatility, fueled by geopolitical conflicts, offers a rare window to capture a surge of international liquidity searching for a safe haven.

Legally, the PFII is designed as a special territory endowed with financial autonomy, administrative independence and a legal framework tailored to international standards. Its governance is structured hierarchically: a PFII council, accountable directly to the president, sits at the top, supported by a management agency, a financial services supervisory agency and a specialized commercial court.

Capital injection mechanisms involve state asset fund Danantara, accompanied by a contentious clause stipulating that the PFII management agency cannot be declared bankrupt.

Selecting Bali as the home for the PFII has sparked intense debate. Bali undoubtedly offers non-fiscal comparative advantages, most notably its premium lifestyle and global reputation as a prominent tourism destination, which the government views as ideal for a family office ecosystem.

However, through the lens of economic agglomeration theory, Bali suffers from deep structural disadvantages compared with Jakarta, which already possesses mature human capital, a robust supporting industrial base and deep institutional linkages. Furthermore, Bali’s rigid spatial regulations, including local ordinances limiting building heights, inherently conflict with the vertical development characteristic of global financial hubs.

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The potential risks are magnified by the synergy between the PFII bill and Article 50A of Law No. 4/2026, an amendment to the Financial Sector Development and Reinforcement (P2SK) Law designed to facilitate the issuance of specialized debt instruments: the Patriot Bond and the Red and White Bond. This article grants broad legal immunity to buyers of these instruments against criminal and civil prosecution. Crucially, primary market purchase data cannot be used as a basis for tax assessments or introduced as evidence in court, creating an undeniable legal loophole for surreptitious amnesties, despite official denials.

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