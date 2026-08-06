Data should be treated as a national asset

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Indonesia will need to decide whether its digital data should be treated merely as an input for external technology companies or as a strategic national asset whose value should also contribute to domestic development.
s the saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Nearly two decades ago, there was an international debate about bird flu blood samples. Today, it’s about digital data samples. Yet the question of fairness for Indonesia is much the same.
Was it fair then for Indonesia to donate blood samples for developing H5N1 avian influenza vaccines that could then be sold to us at unaffordable prices? Is it now fair that the United States is pressing Indonesia for a more relaxed attitude toward IT companies when our digital activity helps create products that generate billions of dollars in economic value through AI?
As when Indonesia was asked to freely supply H5N1 blood samples and research results in 2007, there is now legitimate interest in ensuring that we also benefit from the value of sharing the data in our collective digital footprint.
During the debate over H5N1 virus research sharing, Indonesia wanted developing countries to receive a fair share of the benefits derived from the resources they provided. The government argued that while Indonesian virus samples were helping foreign pharmaceutical companies develop vaccines, the nation should enjoy affordable access to the resulting products.
Indonesia also questioned if countries providing an essential resource should remain passive suppliers while others captured most of the commercial value. Whether one agreed with Jakarta's position or not, the controversy ultimately contributed to wide discussions on fairer access and benefit-sharing in global health.
Today, artificial intelligence presents a comparable policy challenge. Instead of biological samples, the current critical resource is digital data. Instead of vaccines, the end product is increasingly powerful AI systems capable of generating substantial commercial value and potentially affecting the lives of everyone on the planet.
As Indonesia represents one of the richest sources of linguistic and cultural data available to developers of large language models (LLMs), data sharing deserves similar strategic consideration as our virus research once did.
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